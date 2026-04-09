Teddy A has shared a post with lovely pictures on his Instagram page amid Bambam’s name change across her social media

The couple has been rumoured to have gone their separate ways as they continue to share solo posts

What he wrote in the caption of the post got many talking, with fans dragging him and advising him to be more mature

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Tope Adenibuyan, better known as Teddy A, has shared a post that got fans talking on social media amid his ongoing marriage crisis.

The reality star and his wife have fueled breakup rumours through various posts they’ve shared since last year.

Reactions as Teddy A shares cryptic post amid marriage crisis and Bambam’s name change. Photo credit@teddya

Source: Instagram

During Valentine’s Day, Teddy A shared a solo picture, and Bambam later changed her name across her social media platforms.

In his new post, Teddy A shared lovely pictures along with a caption that sparked criticism from fans over his choice of words.

Teddy A shares his feelings

In the post, the father of two stated that he “likes it like that.” Many fans interpreted the message as a reference to Bambam’s recent actions on social media. They criticised him, urging him to show maturity.

Teddy A's fan advises him amid his marriage crisis. Photo credit@teddya

Source: Instagram

Fans also noted that, despite any issues he may be facing with his wife, he has two daughters he should care for. They advised him to try to keep his family together regardless of what is being speculated online.

The couple has not officially released a statement about their marriage. However, Teddy A previously shared a post a few months ago that drew criticism. On International Women’s Day, he posted pictures celebrating the women in his life, but Bambam’s picture and name were not included.

It is also worth noting that Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo recently shared a video about the estranged couple. In her clip, she shared what she believes might be the reason the two lovebirds went their separate ways.

Here is Teddy A's Instagram post below:

Fans react to Teddy A's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Teddy A. Here are comments below:

@ayanfe_oluwa200 said:

"Una dey talk o ..e tell u say d family scatter."

@ras_oke reacted:

"Up the chees. Hold on my brother. You are blessed.Believe me. Watin woman want again see Man like butter."

@rehoboth_peaks commented:

"That caption is not necessary at this time. Be the mature one and no matter what, you have 2 kids together."

@blessingofficial27 shared:

"You don old oga. Keep your family together."

@divadeefabrics wrote:

"like what like that ..abeg you're incomplete with BamBam wa ..Waka pass jorrrjorr."

Bambam grooves in club amid marriage crisis

Legit.ng had reported that a video of reality star Bambam having fun at an undisclosed club had surfaced online, catching the attention of her fans amid rumours about her marriage.

In the recording, the artist performing was focused on the former housemate as they danced together.

The video generated reactions from fans, who shared their thoughts about Bambam amid her marriage crisis.

Source: Legit.ng