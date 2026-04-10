Regina Daniels has released a new video with a powerful message to women about their emotions regarding relationships

The Nollywood actress shares how many women have mastered the art of looking calm despite dealing with men who don't give them attention

Her strong message has stirred emotional reactions, especially from many of her female fans and followers

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recently sent a strong message to women in an emotional video she released on social media on Friday, April 10, 2026.

Speaking about a book that caught her attention, Regina asked some deep questions from a woman's perspective regarding relationships with men who are not committed.

Regina Daniels sends message to women on their relationship with men who are not committed. Credit: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

"It ask the kind of question women feel in the spirit long before they say them out, what is the point of being desired if you are not deeply chosen, what is the point of being chosen if there is no faithfulness, what is the point of love if it comes with confusion, betrayal and emotional hunger?" she asked in the video.

According to the Nollywood actress, who has repeatedly made headlines over her marriage to her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, many women have learnt to master the art of looking calm while battling with emotional struggles.

Mixed reactions trail Regina Daniels' new message to women. Credit: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

"I’m not even going to lie… this book touched a nerve. Because too many women have mastered the art of looking calm while emotionally carrying nonsense. Pretty face. Good heart. Soft voice. Strong woman. And still dealing with a man who wants full access with half intention," she added in a caption.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Ned Nwoko shared a video of fun moments with his family, including Regina Daniels' two sons.

The video of Regina Daniels' powerful message to women is below:

Reactions trail Regina Daniels' message to women

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video. Read the comments below:

princess.jombo commented:

"Regina has turned to a motivational speaker now. Chai Nigerians get small memory as they said. I’m proud of you though!!!! You didn’t allow a noun to pull you down."

bloody34931 said:

"This triggered my pains."

liskjuliet commented:

"Happy for you being you. You are too young to have endured all emotions and mental abuse you went through your marriage. Keep fighting for you and your children."

bigoma_confectionery said:

"I married a narcissist, and that made me loose everything, my confidence, my self worth, I abandoned my business, now I'm starting life from scratch, he made me not understand life anymore, I don't trust anyone anymore, life feels very empty."

panda.683412 commented:

"Being loved loudly but betrayed in silent is indeed another level of pain."

agunwanyi35 commented:

"You rushed and married an old man and divorced him later, now you're forming a strong woman that went through a lot...God abeg oh my dear if you see strong women you go clear road."

lucy.munyao_media commented:

"But you wanted a wealthy man! You had to adhere to his rules and regulations, am not typing."

Regina Daniels throws subtle jab

Legit.ng also reported that Regina Daniels caused a stir with a post she shared, revealing her secret to staying relevant and unforgettable.

Regina shared new photos of herself, revealing that she is feminine, fearless, and controversial enough to stay unforgettable.

This was after her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, reportedly removed all pictures of her from his Abuja residence.

Source: Legit.ng