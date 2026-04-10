A Nigerian flight attendant shared how she resigned from her job, explained her experience as many were surprised by her announcement

She shared why she left the job as she emotionally shared her experience while working as a flight attendant at Rano Air

Her video went viral, and netizens took to the comment section to celebrate the lady and wished her well in her future endeavours

A Nigerian lady who worked as a flight attendant shared her experience as she resigned from the airline.

The flight attendant, who worked in Rano Air, shared the reason why she resigned from her role.

A flight attendant breaks down in tears as she quits job. Photo: fhm

Source: TikTok

Flight attendant tearfully resigns from job

Identified as @marvey7 on TikTok, the lady was moved to tears after she resigned.

Her video was captioned:

“POV: I resigned… and it wasn’t because I hated my job. I actually loved it. The early mornings, the late nights, the pressure, the crew, the people… everything shaped me. I grew, I learned, I became stronger than I ever thought I could be.

“There were hard days, yes. Days I questioned myself but there were also moments I’ll never forget the laughter, the wins, the little “I did that” feelings.

“Leaving wasn’t easy. It still isn’t. But sometimes growth means outgrowing a place you once called home. Grateful for every lesson, every memory, every version of me that existed there. Now it’s time for the next chapter.”

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail flight attendant's resignation

jennybabyy_ said:

"Jeez so quick !!! im beginning to think this industry is toxic. Well I don’t expect you to tell me it is tho, but whatever made quit, I pray is for the best, greater height baby girl."

Chymma baby said:

"And I'm here praying to be admitted into valuejet graduate trainee. life is in cycle fr cos as you're praying to enter , people are leaving!"

Obiageliaku said:

"Have followed your journey from airpeace down to here and all I can say is I wish you the best Nenye."

Engr Tara said:

"When the universe gives us what we less deserve there’s nothing wrong with sending it back to the universe because we know we deserve better. May better blessings locate us all."

Hope_99a said:

"I guess this is for Good thanks for being an inspiration,a role model and guide I pray that the new chapter favours you. lots of love."

ELOHOR said:

"Please make me understand .. You’re no longer a Cabin Crew?? Your videos motivated me, and here I am in the aviation industry o."

oluwadarasimi said:

"Eeeeeiiii. I pray you get a better place and higher position. I don't know you but I'm rooting for you, I trust God in your life."

King Ezra & Mom said:

"I am sooo happy for you my marv…… You’re the evidence that God is Good. ….and YES! Unto the next chapter."

Flight attendant cries as she resigns from job, shares emotional experience. Photo: fhm

Source: Getty Images

In related stories, a lady resigned her bank job to become a barber while another started a carwash business after months of unemployment.

Man gets instant job after church encounter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man went viral after narrating how he landed a job after an encounter with a company owner in church.

The man shared how the woman told him that God led her to help him and what she did afterwards.

Many who came across the man’s experience gave their opinion on the job opportunity and celebrated him on social media.

Source: Legit.ng