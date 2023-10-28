Veteran Nigerian actor Jim Iyke, in an interview, revealed the role he played that made his marriage to his Caucasian wife end

In the viral clip, the actor revealed everything went downhill after he lost his mum, and he had no choice but to be strong as society expects

Jim Iyke also added that he turned all his attention to his son after losing his dear mum, and his wife could not cope

Much loved Nigerian actor Jim Iyke is willing to give marriage another chance because he has learned and grown after the end of his previous union.

In an interview with Toke Makinwa in the company of colleagues Kate Henshaw and Chidi Mokeme, the Nollywood bad boy shared details of how his marriage crashed.

Jim Iyke said he could not reciprocate his wife's love

According to the actor, he married a Caucasian woman who held traditional and family values dear, and they were very much in love.

Things went sour after the actor lost his dear mum, who was his best friend, and as the only male figure after his father, who broke down terribly, Jim could not process the grief.

He delayed his emotions and oversaw things, standing firm for his sister and other people who were equally hit by the tragic loss.

In his marriage, the actor's Russian wife expected a reciprocation of the love she was pouring into him, and he turned all his attention to their child instead.

Jim Iyke pointed out how, as a Nigerian and Igbo man, he is not allowed to show any sign of weakness hence, he rejected his wife's idea of therapy.

Netizens react to Jim Iyke's video

Many people were surprised at the actor's transparency in teh role he played to end his marriage.

adeoluolatomide:

"You see that you do not have to paint your ex black, before you can make a point. When you mess up, own it! That's maturity."

oluwa.tosin._:

"Fact!! People who have brothers, don’t know what they have! I wish I had one, I don’t even have siblings."

kachi4u:

"It is usually rare to see men admit mistakes, it takes alot of maturity and emotional intelligence todo so. Its one of the hallmark of someone destined to succeed! Goodluck Iyke!"

debisi_diamond:

"I stan!!! A self aware, articulate, mature, rational and healed man. Love to see it!"

fairyglowtherapy:

"That’s how you knows he’s healed and can move forward to another relationship and not cause harm on the other person . Heal before you next relationship . Analyze what went wrong and take responsibility for the part your played that led to the end of that relationship."

andrewbills___:

"Russian women reads meaning to everything!!"

ble_ssing_sunday:

"Maturing is when u can admit to ur mistakes without painting ur ex black…Jim is very matured."

Jim Iyke, Kate Henshaw and Chidi Mokeme finally reunite

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood veterans Jim Iyke, Chidi Mokeme, and Kate Henshaw reunited, and the video got fans gushing over them.

In a video on Jim Iyke's page, he was pleasantly shocked to see his colleagues on the same show he was invited to.

The minute Iyke walked into the room, Chidi Mokeme held him for a hug, and Kate screamed with delight before holding him in a warm embrace.

