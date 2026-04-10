Sabinus trended online after viral claims linked him to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

The EFCC quickly reacted and addressed the rumour on their X and Instagram accounts

Sabinus responded with a humorous comment, sparking mixed reactions across social media

Nigerian skitmaker and content creator Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ijekwu, popularly known as Sabinus, has reacted to viral rumours suggesting that he is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The controversy began after a poster claiming that the comedian had been declared wanted by the anti-graft agency circulated widely online.

Skitmaker Sabinus reacts to alleged EFCC pursuit. Credit: @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

The EFCC quickly dismissed the claim, describing it as false and misleading.

Taking to Twitter, the commission wrote: “Clout chaser, stop this now!” In a follow-up post on Instagram, EFCC further warned the public, stating: “Beware of fake news ❌.”

Reacting to the agency’s clarification, Sabinus responded humorously on Instagram, writing:

“Wetin healthy poor man do o.”

See his comment below:

Sabinus finally speaks on trending EFCC claims. Credit: @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Sabinus responded to rumours about his marital status.

Sabinus, while speaking with Carter Efe during a live stream session, clarified that he was not married.

He explained that he was once in a relationship, but clarified that it ended peacefully. He added that his child's mother, Ciana Chapman, remains on good terms with him.

“I’m not married. For those carrying rumours, I am not married. My marriage ended peacefully. The mum and I are good. My daughter is okay, and she is doing fine," he said in the video that has since gone viral.

Recall that rumours emerged online that Sabinus and Ciana had got married in a private ceremony in 2023.

Rumours about Sabinus' marriage

Recall that Sabinus' relationship became a topic of discussion following rumours of their marital issues. In 2024, rumours claimed Sabinus's marriage was on the verge of collapse.

At the time, Sabinus was accused of domestic violence, cheating and being an absentee father.

The reports claimed that Ciana struggled with a lack of financial support after moving to the UK and that whenever Sabinus visited, he preferred to stay at a hotel instead of with his wife and daughter.

It was gathered that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram and that Ciana had taken legal action against Sabinus.

The skit maker and Ciana later debunked the reports.

Fans react to Sabinus' comment

The comedian’s lighthearted reaction drew attention across social media, with fans weighing in on the viral rumour.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

gentlea1

"@mrfunny1_ you go explain taya."

12.28_am said:

"@mrfunny1_ EFCC don takeover skit from you."

big______jeff said:

"@mrfunny1_ strong 💪 and healthy man 😹😹😹."

kellisdyno said:

"@mrfunny1_ your wife don report you to EFCC you no dey remit money for food 😂😂😂."

Sabinus releases chat with blogger

Legit.ng previously reported that Oga Sabinus shared a private conversation between him and a blogger who shared false news about him.

The blogger expressed his love for Oga Sabinus as he disclosed why he posted a fake report about him online.

Sabinus expressed displeasure at the lengths bloggers go to tarnish celebrities' images, with evidence.

Source: Legit.ng