EFCC reacted strongly after a viral “wanted” poster surfaced about Sabinus

The agency addressed the claim and called out the skitmaker over the situation

The officials further warned the public about the situation, triggering reactions online

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reacted to a viral poster claiming that Nigerian skitmaker and content creator, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ijekwu, popularly known as Sabinus, has been declared wanted.

The poster, which circulated widely online, suggested that the comedian was on the EFCC’s wanted list. However, the anti-graft agency swiftly dismissed the claim.

EFCC reacts to Sabinus ' “wanted” rumour as viral report sparks concern. Credit: @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

Taking to its official Twitter account, EFCC described the situation as “clout chasing” and warned netizens to stop spreading false information.

The agency wrote: “Clout chaser, stop this now!”

On Instagram, the commission further cautioned the public against believing such reports, posting: “Beware of fake news ❌.”

EFCC’s response has put an end to the speculation, clarifying that the viral poster was fake and that Sabinus is not wanted by the agency.

See the post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Sabinus responded to rumours about his marital status.

Sabinus, while speaking with Carter Efe during a live stream session, clarified that he was not married.

He explained that he was once in a relationship, but clarified that it ended peacefully. He added that his child's mother, Ciana Chapman, remains on good terms with him.

“I’m not married. For those carrying rumours, I am not married. My marriage ended peacefully. The mum and I are good. My daughter is okay, and she is doing fine," he said in the video that has since gone viral.

Recall that rumours emerged online that Sabinus and Ciana had got married in a private ceremony in 2023.

EFCC reacts to viral report on Sabinus being wanted. Credit: @sabinus

Source: Instagram

Rumours about Sabinus' marriage

Recall that Sabinus' relationship became a topic of discussion following rumours of their marital issues. In 2024, rumours claimed Sabinus's marriage was on the verge of collapse.

At the time, Sabinus was accused of domestic violence, cheating and being an absentee father.

The reports claimed that Ciana struggled with a lack of financial support after moving to the UK and that whenever Sabinus visited, he preferred to stay at a hotel instead of with his wife and daughter.

It was gathered that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram and that Ciana had taken legal action against Sabinus.

The skit maker and Ciana later debunked the reports.

How netizens reacted to Sabinus EFCC saga

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

banito2026 said:

"Make Dem arrest sowere before him go mad na @officialefcc we go blame 😂😂😂 man is going through a lot lately 😂😂."

hofishalcleancase said:

"Please investigate TINUBU., I think he's borrowed our future and still no result to show for it."

runner_monster said:

"@mrfunny1_ if say u get money now EFCC no suppose reject u 😂."

mahmoud_chinade said:

"Dem dey whine our investor🤌🏾😂😂."

fdsunnex said:

"As Sabinus say, Marriage no Dey him mind, Nigerian girls wan kuku put am for Nga 😂😂."

kingfahadstudios said:

"My brother hustle oo make Efcc no Accept others reject you oo😂😂😂😂."

Sabinus releases chat with blogger

Legit.ng previously reported that Oga Sabinus shared a private conversation between him and a blogger who shared false news about him.

The blogger expressed his love for Oga Sabinus as he disclosed why he posted a fake report about him online.

Sabinus expressed displeasure at the lengths bloggers go to tarnish celebrities' images, with evidence.

Source: Legit.ng