Breaking: Bereaved as Popular and Influential Journalist Suddenly Dies
- Lekan Alabi, the Abese Olubadan of Ibadanland, has died, leaving behind a legacy spanning journalism, literature, and chieftaincy
- According to Akin Akinwale, Alabi served as Chief Press Secretary to three different Oyo State Governors during his distinguished career
- Akinwale further explained that as Ibadanland mourns Lekan Alabi, Akin Alabi is set to receive a new and more senior Olubadan chieftaincy title
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Ibadanland is simultaneously grieving and celebrating this week, following the death of Oloye Lekan Alabi, the Abese Olubadan of Ibadanland, and the elevation of Oloye Akin Alabi to a new chieftaincy title within the same traditional institution.
Lekan Alabi died as a man who wore many hats with distinction. He built a career as a journalist and author before earning recognition as an Ibadan chief, and his public service record includes serving as Chief Press Secretary to three successive Oyo State Governors, a feat that speaks to the confidence successive administrations placed in him.
Lekan Alabi's legacy in Ibadanland
Beyond the corridors of government, Alabi carved out a reputation as a Nigerian journalist. He was a published author whose works contributed to the documentation of Yoruba history and culture, and his role as Abese Olubadan placed him among the recognised voices in one of Nigeria's most storied traditional institutions.
His death has prompted an outpouring of tributes across Ibadanland, where he is being remembered as an illustrious son whose contributions touched governance, the press, and traditional life in equal measure.
Akin Alabi set for title upgrade
Even as the community mourns, news of a chieftaincy advancement has brought a measure of celebration. Oloye Akin Alabi, currently holding the title of Aare Onibon of Ibadanland, is set to move up to the position of Gbonka Olubadan of Ibadanland, marking a significant step within the Olubadan chieftaincy hierarchy.
The timing places Ibadanland in a rare emotional position, processing loss and honour at the same time, a reflection of how deeply the traditional institution remains woven into the community's daily life.
The death of the Abese Olubadan of Ibadanland has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:
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Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng