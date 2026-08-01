Lekan Alabi, the Abese Olubadan of Ibadanland, has died, leaving behind a legacy spanning journalism, literature, and chieftaincy

According to Akin Akinwale, Alabi served as Chief Press Secretary to three different Oyo State Governors during his distinguished career

Akinwale further explained that as Ibadanland mourns Lekan Alabi, Akin Alabi is set to receive a new and more senior Olubadan chieftaincy title

Ibadanland is simultaneously grieving and celebrating this week, following the death of Oloye Lekan Alabi, the Abese Olubadan of Ibadanland, and the elevation of Oloye Akin Alabi to a new chieftaincy title within the same traditional institution.

Lekan Alabi died as a man who wore many hats with distinction. He built a career as a journalist and author before earning recognition as an Ibadan chief, and his public service record includes serving as Chief Press Secretary to three successive Oyo State Governors, a feat that speaks to the confidence successive administrations placed in him.

Oloye Lekan Alabi, the Abese Olubadan of Ibadanland, is dead Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Lekan Alabi's legacy in Ibadanland

Beyond the corridors of government, Alabi carved out a reputation as a Nigerian journalist. He was a published author whose works contributed to the documentation of Yoruba history and culture, and his role as Abese Olubadan placed him among the recognised voices in one of Nigeria's most storied traditional institutions.

His death has prompted an outpouring of tributes across Ibadanland, where he is being remembered as an illustrious son whose contributions touched governance, the press, and traditional life in equal measure.

Akin Alabi set for title upgrade

Even as the community mourns, news of a chieftaincy advancement has brought a measure of celebration. Oloye Akin Alabi, currently holding the title of Aare Onibon of Ibadanland, is set to move up to the position of Gbonka Olubadan of Ibadanland, marking a significant step within the Olubadan chieftaincy hierarchy.

The timing places Ibadanland in a rare emotional position, processing loss and honour at the same time, a reflection of how deeply the traditional institution remains woven into the community's daily life.

The death of the Abese Olubadan of Ibadanland has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Source: Legit.ng