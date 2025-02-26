Oga Sabinus has shared a private conversation between him and a blogger who shared false news about him

The blogger expressed his love for Oga Sabinus as he shared why he shared the false news about the skit maker

Sabinus expressed his displeasure at the lengths bloggers to tarnish celebrities' images, with evidence

Popular skit maker and content creator Emmanuel Ejekwu, aka Oga Sabinus or Mr Funn,y has shared an exchange between him and a blogger who shared false news about him on social media.

Sabinus recently trended online over reports of alleged extramarital affairs and domestic abuse. The skit maker was accused of domestic violence against his wife, Ciana Chapman, who recently graduated, and paying bloggers to discredit her.

Blogger apologises to Sabinus. Credit: mrfunny

Source: Instagram

Blogger begs Sabinus for forgiveness

In a series of chats shared by Oga Sabinus on his official Facebook page, the blogger, who revealed he is a big fan of Sabinus, begged him for forgiveness.

According to the blogger he was only catching cruise with the news, adding that he had deleted it after he realised he went too far.

The blogger who revealed he is a father, said he was trying to raise money to buy a camera and drones to shoot content.

Sabinus tells bloggers to provide evidence to back their report about celebrities. Credit: mrfunny

Source: Instagram

Sabinus in a reaction berated bloggers for tarnishing celebrities' images without evidence.

"Rate at which blogger condemns, tarnishes, disfigures, defames, slanders and blackmails to get massive attention now a day is highly alarming and I think it’s high time it stopped!!! Imagine what Afrocania wrote about me without video evidence, picture evidence or even voicenote evidence and people are quick to believe. Mehn When you write something about people abeg show evidence of where the person talk am. We celebrities are human too we are not spirit. Now read what the person is telling me below, Everything is cruise to this bloggers," he wrote below:

See Sabinus' post here.

Reactions as blogger begs Sabinus

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the post, read them below:

queen_mene1 said:

"Yes like show evidence… any blog that can’t show evidence are not to be answered or replied even."

eno_beee wrote:

"You won’t be replying calmly like that if it was real."

sure_marcus3 reacted:

"Show us the blog name. Show us. They called u out without a second thought tarnishing ur Brand. Return the energy."

gistmagnate commented:

"Something wey you go credit me make I act as the blog."

ugobeautydickson wrote:

"And na only hmm mehn you fit respond to person wey publicly tarnished your image and brand? Make it make sense sir."

b.u_services said:

"Why is he covering the NAME OF THE BLOG HE IS NOT HELPING MATTERS … people will think is from JORO TO JORO type shi."

Sabinus celebrates his wife's birthday

In other news, Legit.ng reported that the skit maker penned a sweet birthday message to his wife, Ciana Chapman.

Sabinus shared adorable pictures of his wife, who he described as his beautiful life partner.

His post stirred reactions from many of his colleagues as well as followers, as many teased him.

