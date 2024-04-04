Skit marker, Sabinus, is now a father and he has shared the good news with his fans on social media

He made a live session where he was playing with his newborn and he pecked the baby at one point as he said good night to his fans

Many who were online at that time congratulated him whole some teased him about the good news

Popular skit maker, Emmanuel Ejekiru, aka, Oga Sabinus has welcomed the patter of tiny feet in his household.

Legit.ng had reported that the content creator had sparked marriage rumour last year after his lover, Ciana Chapman, shared a birthday post on his page. The two were wearing what looked like a wedding ring in the picture.

The funny man made an Instagram live session where he showed off his newborn. In the recording, he was holding the baby and gave the baby a peck as he said good night to his fans.

Oga Sabinus becomes a father for the first time. Photo credit @mrfunny_1/@ciana_chapman

Source: Instagram

Sabinus hides gender of the baby

In the video, the skit maker who gave his aides three cars didn't allow his fans to see if his baby was male or female as he tried as much as possible to hide it from them.

Fans and lovers of Mr Funny congratulated him for the good news..

Below is the clip

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the good news. Here are some of the comments below:

@flaeky:

"He's married?"

@tessy.e_ehiedu:

"Congratulations."

@iamdondozzy

"Hide the face o! Before they will say, "Your baby looks like Nduka.'

@olofinlua:

"You sure say na UK? What’s that generator-like sound on the background. Nonetheless, congratulations to Sabinwa!"

@nene_george:

"I love the way he took his personal life out of sm. He’s enjoying family life privately. Good for him.'

@___ohis:

"Sabinus is married?"

@denimvilla_ng:

"Congratulations."

@ademola_savage:

"Congratulations."

@triple4shotz:

"Upon all d sweet sweet tins wey God put god woman body. Some pple stil dey do gay, I no jus understand."

@bigben_vt:

"So Sabinus fit laugh like this? Fatherhood changes men."

