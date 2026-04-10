A cancer survivor, Mrs Mbara Deborah, has filed a petition claiming Blessing CEO used her medical records to siphon over N300 million from donors

The petition alleged that the influencer deliberately altered Deborah’s diagnosis from its original state to "Stage 4 Cancer"

The victim’s family accused the content creator of using her platform to bully them after they attempted to expose the discrepancies

Controversial relationship blogger Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, popularly known as Blessing CEO, is facing fresh legal trouble after a petition accusing her of fraud, forgery, and cyberbullying was reportedly submitted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The petition, dated April 8, 2026, was filed by the family of Mbara Deborah through the law firm S.M. Anyanwu & Co (Chieze Chambers), accusing the influencer of exploiting Deborah’s medical condition to solicit donations from the public.

Mbara Deborah's family tells EFCC that Blessing CEO used her medical records to siphon over N300 million from donors. Photos: Blessing CEO/Deborah Mbara/EFCC.

Source: Instagram

This is coming after a social media activist, VDM, also petitioned the Nigerian police over the matter.

According to the document seen by Legit.ng, the family alleged that Blessing CEO altered Deborah’s medical report and used it to raise more than ₦300 million from unsuspecting Nigerians.

Alleged altered medical report

The petition claimed that Deborah, a beauty entrepreneur based in Asaba, Delta State, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2025 at Xinus Medical Diagnostic.

However, the family alleged that Blessing CEO, who reportedly had prior contact with Deborah through her makeup business, obtained the medical records and modified them.

The document stated that the influencer allegedly upgraded the diagnosis to “Stage Four Cancer” to draw sympathy and encourage donations.

“The fraudster… used the same [altered report] to defraud innocent Nigerians who had donated well over ₦300 million for fake Stage Four cancer,” the petition reportedly read.

The family further claimed that the donations were paid into private accounts and were never remitted to the actual patient.

Deborah's family alleges exploitation during illness

The petitioner’s counsel described the situation as painful, stating that Deborah was battling a life-threatening illness while her case was allegedly being monetised.

According to the document, the family accused Blessing CEO of using her social media reach to amplify the narrative and solicit funds under what they described as false pretences.

They also alleged that when Deborah’s family attempted to question inconsistencies surrounding the fundraising campaign, they were met with cyberbullying.

The petition accused the influencer of intimidating the victim and her relatives online after they tried to clarify the situation.

The family is demanding immediate arrest and prosecution, describing the alleged actions as a “heartless” exploitation of a serious health condition.

They also urged authorities to investigate the fundraising campaign and trace the funds allegedly collected.

Read the petition below:

Blessing CEO is accused of using her platform to bully Deborah's family after they attempted to expose the discrepancies. Photo: Blessing CEO.

Source: Instagram

Blessing CEO advises Regina Daniels

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Blessing CEO reacted to the marital crisis involving Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and Senator Ned Nwoko.

She spoke in a video where she became emotional and advised Regina to remain silent or use an anonymous blogger if she needed to speak.

Blessing CEO also urged people to support Regina Daniels and warned that help was needed urgently, as the situation involved power and ego.

Source: Legit.ng