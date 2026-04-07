Nigerian lady, Deborah Mbara, whose cancer medical report was doctored by controversial Blessing CEO, has spoken out

The lady, who is also a cancer survivor, has shared how she and Blessing CEO had met, amid the former's denial that they had ever met

Deborah Mbara shared her story and the reason she gave Blessing her medical report, sparking buzz online

A Nigerian woman, Deborah Mbara, has spoken out amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Blessing CEO who claimed that they have never met physically amid allegations that the latter doctored a cancer diagnosis report from the former.

Deborah Mbara is a makeup artist in Asaba and a cancer survivor. She took to her Instagram page, zazi_beautyplace, on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, to claim the medical report Blessing CEO had been circulating belongs to her.

The cancer survivor who Blessing CEO doctored her cancer report speaks. Photo credit: zazi_beautyplace, Blessing CEO/Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to Deborah, she had previously met Blessing CEO during a photo shoot in Delta State, where she worked as her makeup artist.

She said:

"Here is my story. Sometime last year, she was in Asaba for a pictorial shoot, which I happened to be the makeup artist."

Blessing CEO backlash, how it started

The issue began after Blessing CEO publicly announced that she was battling stage 4 cancer and began appealing for support online. Deborah said she became involved after a mutual contact connected them through a phone call.

She claimed that during the conversation, she encouraged Blessing CEO and shared her own experience as a cancer survivor. Deborah added that she also connected her to a medical professional who tried to understand her condition.

Blessing CEO claims she battles stage 4 cancer. Photo credit: Blessing CEO/Instagram

Source: UGC

"We even had to put a doctor online to go like, helping us to let her know what is on ground," she said.

Deborah alleged that during the interaction, Blessing CEO requested for her medical report under the pretence of comparing it with her own diagnosis. Trusting her, she said she sent her personal test results.

However, she was surprised after seeing her medical report posted online and altered to support Blessing CEO’s claims.

In her words:

"That was how I gave her my results. Because she said she wanted to compare it with what her doctor give to her. Only for me to see on social media on Friday of it, that it was the result I gave to her that she doctored and flying it all over to back up the nonsense and the defrauding and the money people are raising for her."

She also spoke about how Blessing CEO came to apologise privately.

Watch the full Instagram video below:

Reactions to Blessing CEO being exposed

Some of the comments are below.

didiekanem stated:

"You are healed permanently in Jesus name. And anyone that is using your reality for mockery may they get whatever they wish for."

ugoccie commented:

"The law should absolutely take its full course. Sorry you went through this."

Blessing CEO alleged doctor speaks on accusation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Dr Odigwe confirmed he never issued a medical report to Blessing CEO and clarified that he resides in Asaba and not Enugu.

He disclosed that the cancer report presented by the therapist originally belonged to a patient identified as Mbara Deborah.

Source: Legit.ng