Yomi Fabiyi accused Baba Ijesha of sending someone to threaten him shortly after the veteran actor regained freedom from prison, describing the move as a painful betrayal

The actor revealed that he stood firmly by Baba Ijesha throughout the 2021 sexual assault case and continued offering support even after the prison term ended in 2025

His claims have stirred fresh conversations online, with fans revisiting past events and questioning what could have led to the reported fallout between the two actors

Nollywood actor and activist Yomi Fabiyi has accused fellow actor Baba Ijesha of betrayal, saying the veteran sent someone to threaten him shortly after leaving prison.

Yomi Fabiyi explained that the move shocked him deeply because he had stood by Baba Ijesha during his darkest period, even when many others turned away.

Yomi Fabiyi speaks on alleged betrayal as he claims Baba Ijesha sent someone to warn him after regaining freedom. Photo: realyomifabiyi/babaijesha_official

Source: Instagram

The actor recalled how he defended Baba Ijesha throughout the 2021 sexual assault case that eventually led to conviction, and continued to show support for him after the prison term ended in 2025.

According to him, this loyalty and kindness were repaid with intimidation once Baba Ijesha regained freedom, leaving him hurt and disappointed.

Yomi Fabiyi narrated that he believed their bond in the Yoruba film and Nollywood industry was built on respect, but instead, he felt targeted and mocked.

He also lamented that Baba Ijesha sent a man to threaten him not to talk about his case again, and deliberately excluded his name from the song track he released shortly after regaining freedom.

“The same God that witnessed Baba Ijesha's ungratefulness is now dealing with him. After all my efforts to save him from a life sentence, he betrayed me. It seems that whenever I help someone, they repay me with evil. Baba Ijesha is a prime example. I recall all the efforts I made for his appeal, and how he went behind my back to tell a man to threaten me not to talk about his case again. When he wanted to release a song, he intentionally excluded my name, thinking they could mock me. However, evil deeds will always boomerang.”

Fabiyi’s decision to defend Baba Ijesha during the high-profile case had earlier drawn both praise and criticism from fans, but he maintained that his actions were driven by loyalty and belief in fairness, making this alleged betrayal more painful for him.

Watch Yomi Fabiyi's video on Baba Ijesha below:

Fans react to Yomi Fabiyi's claims

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Yom__yom001 said:

"What could have happened again bayi. With all things Yomi fabiyi did for him"

@Aduketide commented:

"I noticed it during that silly podcast with Biola. I picked up Baba Ijesha's mannerism when Biola asked him to give a shout out to Yomi Fabiyi."

@haykay8888 wrote:

"You go hear something sometimes you go just shock 😂😂😭😭"

@Horlarbisisaka reacted:

"You see this man, associate with him at your own risk o. He will just make your secret as a headline 😂😂😂 He talks too much for a ma"

@KLASSIQTUNEZ said:

"Yomi fabiyi might ve helped baba Ijesha but never trust a content creator or a clout chaser"

Yomi Fabiyi reveals Baba Ijesha excluded his name from song credits and sent a man to warn him not to speak about his case publicly. Photo: realyomifabiyi/babaijesha_official

Source: Instagram

Yomi Fabiyi's prediction about Iyabo Ojo resurfaces

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actor Yomi Fabiyi's prediction about Iyabo Ojo and Toyin Abraham resurfaced on social media.

In a video, the actor said he believed there would be a fallout among some of his female colleagues, including Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham, and Funke, explaining that their professional relationships could lead to tension, especially if one felt left out of certain opportunities.

The prediction regained attention after Iyabo Ojo later spoke about the issues between Funke and Toyin and revealed conditions for their reconciliation.

Source: Legit.ng