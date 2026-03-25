Yomi Fabiyi has continued to react to Baba Ijesha's case following his release over the abuse of a girl.

The comic actor recently regained his freedom and maintained that he was innocent of the charges

In his post, Fabiyi claimed that comedian Princess and the judiciary applied selective justice as he recounted what happened to Demola

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi has continued to react to the outcome of the allegations against his colleague, Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha.

The actor recently regained his freedom after serving a jail term for assaulting a girl who is comedian Princess’s foster daughter.

Baba Ijesha: Yomi Fabiyi continues dragging comedian Princess ofvr Baba Ijesha's case. Photo credit@comedianprincess/@babaijesha/@realyomifabiyi

Source: Instagram

In a lengthy post on his Instagram page, Fabiyi raised questions and accused Princess and the judiciary of selective justice over Baba Ijesha’s case.

According to him, the treatment of one of the accused, Demola—who was arrested alongside Baba Ijesha—showed cover-ups, inconsistencies, and manipulations, as he was allowed to walk free.

Yomi Fabiyi shares about Demola

Fabiyi posted a picture of Demola and Baba Ijesha, claiming that Demola was also implicated in the same investigation involving Princess Comedian’s foster daughter, who alleged bedroom abuse in 2021.

He explained that Demola was initially detained at Panti with Baba Ijesha but was later released without charges.

Fabiyi questioned why, if Princess’s foster daughter was truly 14 years old at the time, people didn’t ask why Demola was not prosecuted.

Yomi Fabiyi shares Demola’s claim about victim

Baba Ijesha trends over case with comedian Princess. Photo credit@babaaijesha

Source: Instagram

In his post, Fabiyi stated that Demola has proof indicating that Princess’s foster daughter was older and that their bedroom activity was consensual.

He added that Demola’s testimony could exonerate Baba Ijesha if properly considered.

Yomi Fabiyi blames Comedian Princess

Fabiyi also highlighted parental negligence on the part of Princess Comedian, noting that such negligence is a criminal offense in Lagos State.

He argued that justice should protect victims but also hold accountable anyone complicit in cover-ups or mismanagement of the case.

Fabiyi described what happened in Baba Ijesha and Demola’s case as manipulation and a lack of evidence.

The actor alleged that no concrete proof had been presented to verify the age of Princess’s foster daughter at the time of the alleged incident, with much of the case relying on hearsay.

According to him, a biased investigation and selective prosecution could undermine trust in the justice system. Yomi Fabiyi ensured to remove his comments section so that people would not lash out at him over his post.

Here is Yomi Fabiyi's Instagram post below:

Yomi Fabiyi shares an implicating chat

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, Yomi Fabiyi shared some chats he received from Adura, Mohbad's brother, a few months after the singer's death.

In the chats, Adura demanded N3 million to share videos of what happened between Wunmi and her husband after they returned from a concert. Fans were amazed after seeing what Adura wrote in the chats and offered Fabiyi advice on what he should do.

Source: Legit.ng