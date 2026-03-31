An old video of Yomi Fabiyi predicting a fallout between Iyabo Ojo and Toyin Abraham recently surfaced online

The Nollywood actor made the prediction during the heat of Biola Adebayo's interview with Baba Ijesha

Yomi Fabiyi made bold comments about the actress, including a claim about Toyin Abraham, evoking concern online

Yoruba actor Yomi Fabiyi's prediction about his female colleagues, Iyabo Ojo and Toyin Abraham, has resurfaced on social media.

In a video, Yomi revealed he would have ended up like Lizzy Anjorin, who has repeatedly called out Iyabo online as he made bold claims about what he faced.

Yomi Fabiyi makes bold comment about Funke Akindele, Iyabo Ojo and Toyin Abraham. Credit: toyinabraham/yomifabiyi/iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The actor who mentioned Funke, Toyin, and Iyabo predicted a fallout.

According to the actor, the bond between Iyabo and Funke, which included the latter featuring the former in her movie, would make Toyin feel left out, thus leading to a fallout.

Speaking with certainty, Yomi, stated that the fallout was bound to happen. He also made a bold claim about Toyin's influence in the industry.

The actor's prediction comes amid Iyabo Ojo's recent statement, where she opened up about what caused Funke and Toyin's.

Iyabo revealed there was a single condition to their reconciliation, which was that neither of them would shade the other but settle their differences away from the camera.

She disclosed that their renewed feud started in December 2025 after Toyin released a video complaining about people trying to sabotage her movie in cinemas.

Reactions trail Yomi Fabiyi’s prediction about Iyabo Ojo and Toyin Abraham. Credit: yomifabiyi

Source: Instagram

Reacting, some netizens have accused Iyabo Ojo of siding with Funke while throwing Toyin under the bus.

The video of Yomi Fabiyi predicting Iyabo Ojo and Toyin Abraham's fallout is below:

Reactions trail Yomi Fabiyi's prediction

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse comments. Read them below:

Olatu125 commented:

"How can a man set a ring light and be discussing women's issues? Your life don make gbim!"

foxxydammie reacted:

"He said it and it’s happening."

optative001 commented:

"May we not be made the sacrificial lamb to appease awon aunty funke Akindele... The whole drama was a script acted out. Iyabo ojo would rather drop Toyin Abraham than lose Funke Akindele. To Toyin Abraham, DATIEMO this is 2026."

Hoelami commented:

"I saw that Video too and bro it happened."

MarteensLouis said:

"That's someone who understands their tactics in the industry, the same thing with Lizzy...."

QueenyIle commented:

"Is like u are new Yomi is still beefing Iyabo He used to claim that she is the one that ruined his career m@d man And one of it is he is beefing IY bcz of Baba Ijesha matter."

Cdsarver07 said:

"This guy know everything wey dey happen for this world."

Rita Dominic attends Iyabo Ojo's premiere

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Rita Dominic was among the celebrities who attended Iyabo Ojo's movie premiere in Lagos.

A viral video showed how Iyabo Ojo, Funke Akindele, and Mercy Aigbe welcomed her, sparking reactions on social media.

This contrasted with how Toyin Abraham was welcomed, especially after Funke snubbed her.

Source: Legit.ng