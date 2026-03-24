Baba Ijesha has granted another interview with musician and media personality Yinka Ayefele

In a video from their on-air conversation, the comic actor shared how he was allegedly lured with food and money

The actor's interview with Ayefele comes as backlash trailed his presence on actress Biola Adebayo's podcast

Convicted Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, has again denied the offences people labelled him with nor the person many assumed him to be in a new interview with musician and media personality, Yinka Ayefele.

Speaking with Ayefele on Monday, March 23, 2026, Baba Ijesha claimed he was lured with food and money prior to the incident that landed him in prison.

Baba Ijesha denies allegation against him in new video with Yinka Ayefele. Credit: biolabayo/yinkaayefele

Source: Instagram

Responding to allegations that he confessed in a viral video to sexually assaulting a minor, Baba Ijesha said, “They said I used car key to disflower the minor.”

When pressed for clarification, the actor refused to go into full details, stating that his side of the story would be shared in an upcoming movie.

In the course of their conversation, Ayefele queried Baba Ijesha's earlier claim that he was lured with food, asking if it suggested gluttony.

Responding in Yoruba, the actor said,

“Gluttony is also part of it and the proposed money as well. I do not like to disrespect ladies, which is why I agreed to the role. That was how it happened, and God is my witness.”

He maintained that he did not commit the offence for which he was jailed.

Mixed reactions as Baba Ijesha grants another interview, hints at new movie. Credit: babaijesha

Source: Instagram

Baba Ijesha's interview with Yinka Ayefele comes after his viral podcast session with actress Biola Adebayo, which sparked reactions on social media.

The video from Baba Ijesha's interview with Yinka Ayefele is below:

Reactions as Baba Ijesha speaks with Ayefele

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens expressed displeasure at Ayefele for also giving Baba Ijesha a platform to share his story. Read the comments below:

lhardey__ said:

"Can they stop enabling this man already."

adeyinkawhykay reacted:

"Granting interview to change the narratives cannot work bcos people has videos of that terrible act."

haryoryhemie commented:

"Na yomi oni bembem go push this man to him doom!! He would have just come back from prison, start afresh and win back his reputation but no, he choose to trigger the audience instead and call us stupid in the face of glaring evidence."

icon_man001 reacted:

"Nigerians are too emotional, so he shouldn’t do an interview because you heard only half of the story from your favorites right? I’m not in support of the allegations, but there is freedom of expression!!!"

Iyabo Ojo issues warning to Baba Ijesha

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Iyabo Ojo faced her colleague Baba Ijesha squarely, warning him against involving her children in his public narrative.

The actress released a statement on Sunday, March 22, 2026, addressing Baba Ijesha's claim that she once trusted him with her children.

The actress said she has “no problem with him telling his side of the story”, but stressed that “this is a notice to cease from using my children as your cheap bait. It won’t fly.”

Source: Legit.ng