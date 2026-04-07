Nigerian actor Portable responded to ex-wife’s cent claims about abandoning their alleged son

The movie star challenged the woman to bring the child to him as he raised paternity questions

His recent video went viral as he spoke on what he would do if he were certain that the child was his

Nollywood actor Olu Olowogemo Harejan aka Portable has publicly called on his ex-wife, Fatimo Momoh, to bring their alleged 10-year-old son, Mahbub, to him.

This comes shortly after Fatimo accused the actor of abandoning her and the child for the past eight years.

Portable ignites backlash with bold claims about alleged son. Credit: @mrportable_harejan

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on his Instagram page on Monday, Portable reacted strongly to the claims, insisting that Fatimo should bring Mahbub to Abeokuta, Ogun State, where he resides.

The actor promised to take responsibility for the boy’s education and feeding if Fatimo is certain he is the biological father.

“Fatima, I’m the one that did Mahbub’s naming ceremony when he was born. And if you’re very sure that I’m his biological father, if you’re double sure that if I decide to do a DNA test, the result won’t prove otherwise, bring him down to Ogun state tomorrow,” Portable said.

He added that he is not afraid of taking responsibility for the child, stressing that Mahbub should be brought to him in Abeokuta if indeed he is the father.

The development has stirred reactions online, with many fans closely following the unfolding family drama.

Watch the video below:

In a previous report, Mr Portable waded into an issue that the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has faced in recent times and how unpopular they have become.

Portable started out by saying actors have always been people highly respected in society, and he lamented how much things have changed because TAMPAN was now being rubbished by people insulting its leaders.

Not stopping there, the actor placed his focus on foreign-based controversial social media star, Esabod, who had on different occasions insulted the association’s leaders.

Portable seemed very enraged that she had the audacity to say negative things about one of their veterans, Iya Awero, after claiming that she could not walk well because she used to sleep around.

The actor explained that it seemed TAMPAN’s leaders were afraid to retaliate and were taking the insults. According to him, that should not be so because the organisation is theirs to control how they see fit.

Portable added that nobody was being forced to be a part of TAMPAN, and they should leave if they were not pleased with it. He, however, added that they should not then watch others rubbish what they had built.

According to him, he would not keep quiet if others decide to do so, adding that TAMPAN’s president, Mr Latin, seemed to be scared of Esabod.

The angry actor then called on the association's leaders and members to wake up and not let others bastardise their industry.

Portable stirs reactions after questioning paternity of alleged son. Credit: @mrportable_harejan

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to actor Portable's clip

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iammide_dav said:

"My own is that Lizzy must not win this battle o."

agelessyeye

"Everybody should support him. We all need to support him. His colleagues in the industry should support him

imwole

"Ogbenni... U get money for DNA? U no see as the child resembles you?"

atilola_atilade said:

"Fatimoh don join Warriors 😂 She don enter Yeyemesho payroll."

blakesworld_bb

"1Don’t get yourself worked up please. It’s a set up and ensure you sue her @mrportable_harejan."

odususia said:

"Portable. 1000, Lizzy. 20😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Harejan, the show must continue o, No distraction o😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

oluwakemiminna

"Awon werey Dede,why did she not come out before now, nah after 10 years she just get time."

its_ademi14 said:

"Who's winning abeg?"

spicy.ceo said:

"Sir pls stop all dis noise my father can employ you as a farmer if you upgrade I will tell him to give you coco farm 😂 shai you wan hot again 😂😂."

man_like_nados said:

"Lizzy go win this man jare."

akintwinventureglobalresourses said:

"Lizzy really craze and she will go to great lengths to win a battle, just prepare extraordinarily or else you go explain tire."

Iyabo Ojo apologises to TAMPAN elders

Iyabo issued a public apology to the TAMPAN leadership via her official Instagram page. The actress' apology came after the association blacklisted her.

She thanked celebrity blogger, Mama Esabod, for mediating peace between the aggrieved parties.

In a different portion of her post, the actress also thanked fans and others alike who had been showing her support since she joined Princess in the battle for justice.

Source: Legit.ng