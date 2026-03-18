The UK lab has reportedly stated they do not conduct post-mortem DNA testing on tissue extracted from embalmed bodies

Joseph Aloba’s counsel has formally notified the Lagos State Magistrate Court in Ikorodu of these findings to ensure the process remains credible

The legal team dismissed rumors that the laboratories were deliberately chosen to stall the process

The family of late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba has raised fresh concerns regarding the ongoing paternity test involving his son, Liam.

In a statement issued by the family’s legal representative and reported by The PUNCH, Oladayo Ogungbe, on behalf of Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, it was disclosed that questions have emerged about the technical capacity of some laboratories selected for the exercise.

The development came amid an already sensitive legal battle over the paternity of the late singer’s only child.

The UK lab says that it can not conduct post-mortem DNA testing on tissue extracted from Mohbad's body. Photos: Mohbad.

Source: Instagram

According to the statement, a Lagos State Magistrate Court sitting in Ikorodu had earlier ordered that the DNA test be conducted in three laboratories jointly agreed upon by all parties.

The laboratories listed include DNA Diagnostics Centre in Ohio, United States; Alpha Biolabs in Warrington, United Kingdom; and Advanced Histopathology Laboratory Limited in London.

While the arrangement was designed to ensure transparency and credibility, the family’s counsel revealed that preliminary inquiries raised red flags.

Ogungbe explained that representatives of the applicant had contacted the laboratories to confirm their ability to carry out post-mortem DNA testing, particularly involving tissue extraction from embalmed remains.

However, responses from Alpha Biolabs and Advanced Histopathology Laboratory Limited reportedly indicated that they do not handle such procedures.

This revelation has added a layer of uncertainty to the process, as Mohbad’s remains would require specialised testing methods.

“In light of these responses, the applicant deemed it necessary to notify the court,” the statement noted, adding that an affidavit of facts has already been filed.

Mohbad's family denies allegations of manipulation

Amid the concerns, the lawyer dismissed suggestions that the family deliberately selected unsuitable laboratories.

He clarified that only one of the three facilities was nominated by the applicant, while the others were chosen by the respondent and the court.

Ogungbe maintained that Joseph Aloba remains committed to a transparent and scientifically credible process that aligns with the court’s directive.

The case centres on determining whether Liam, born in April 2023, is the biological son of Mohbad.

The order for the DNA test was issued by Magistrate Adefisoye Sonuga following an application by Joseph Aloba.

Since the singer’s death in September 2023 under controversial circumstances, several legal disputes have emerged surrounding his estate, royalties, and family matters.

Mohbad died under controversial circumstances in September 2023. Photo: Mohbad.

Source: Instagram

Mohbad's father makes allegation against Wunmi

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad's father made some claims against his daughter-in-law and his ex-wife, who was Mohbad's mother.

In a video that surfaced online, he claimed the widow of his son is responsible for the singer's demise.

According to him, he heard a voice note where Mohbad was telling his wife that if she takes his life, she cannot take the lives of every member of his family.

Source: Legit.ng