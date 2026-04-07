VDM alleged that security operatives reached out to him after receiving reports that he had been "contracted" by the ADC to lead a massive protest

Denying any affiliation with the ADC, PDP, or APC, the activist maintained that he remains an independent "fourth arm of government

VDM expressed deep dissatisfaction with the current security situation, comparing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s past role in past protests

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VDM, has alleged that operatives of the Department of State Services recently contacted him over claims that he had been hired to organise a protest capable of causing unrest in the country.

The controversial commentator made the revelation in a video he posted on Instagram page on Tuesday, April 7, where the activist dismissed the allegations and insisted he has no political affiliation.

According to him, the security agency informed him that intelligence reports linked him to the African Democratic Congress and an alleged plan to mobilise protests against key institutions.

VDM alleges that security operatives reached out to him on Tuesday April 7, 2025. Photos: VDM/DSS.

Source: Instagram

“DSS called me this morning and told me that they heard that I’ve been contracted by ADC to lead a protest, hereby causing unrest in the country,” he said.

He added that the claim suggested he was planning demonstrations targeting the Independent National Electoral Commission and the ruling All Progressives Congress.

However, he rejected the allegations, maintaining that he was not involved in any such move.

VDM stressed that he is not aligned with any political party, stating that he does not support the ADC, APC, or the Peoples Democratic Party.

“First thing is first, I’m not partisan and I’m not supporting ADC anywhere… I also don’t support APC or PDP,” he said.

He described himself as an independent voice focused on issues affecting ordinary Nigerians, particularly governance and insecurity.

The activist also argued that voters should not rely on celebrities to decide who to support during elections.

“If Nigerians need somebody to convince them to vote for somebody then Nigerians are not ready,” he said, criticising entertainers who openly campaign for politicians.

Watch the video here:

VDM gives condition on dropping case against Blord

Meanwhile, VDM has revealed the condition under which he is willing to forgive businessman Linus Williams Ifejirika and discontinue the ongoing legal case that led to his remand in Kuje prison.

The development comes after the Federal High Court ordered BLord’s remand at the Kuje Correctional Centre over allegations of impersonation and related charges filed by the activist.

However, in a new twist, VDM stated that he is open to settling the matter, but only if a specific demand is met.

VDM expresses deep dissatisfaction with the current security situation in the country. Photo: VDM.

Source: Instagram

Blord shares video while in Kuje

Legit.ng previously reported that Blord's social media pages remained active, promoting his businesses while he remained in Kuje prison.

On Friday, April 3, 2026, a new video showing Blord promoting his ongoing real estate project, which he termed the 'new Banana Island in Anambra' was shared across his social media pages, including Facebook and Instagram.

In an over one-minute video, Blord gave fans a view of the 400 plots project, with an operational filling station.

Source: Legit.ng