Toby Emmanuel has dragged Tacha to court over some of the claims made about him in a viral video online

The two have been in a war of words online after the writer exposed Tacha for allegedly collecting money from a woman whose husband is sick

Fans supported Toby as they recalled the harsh things the reality star said about the writer

Nigerian writer and blogger Toby Emmanuel, better known as Tobywrites, has reacted to alleged defamatory tweets made by former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide, aka Tacha.

A few days ago, Tacha made posts on X, formerly Twitter, where she alleged that Tobywrites had abused about 5,000 people and also claimed that he trafficked some women.

Reactions as blogger slams Tacha, files defamation lawsuit, makes demand. Photo credit@symplytacha

Source: Instagram

The allegations were denied by Tobywrites, who dismissed all the claims made against him.

However, the two engaged in a back-and-forth online before Toby eventually filed a lawsuit against the reality star.

Blogger states demand in the allegedlylawsuit

In a post about the lawsuit, Toby noted that Tacha had been emailed by his lawyer, as he shared a copy of the legal document online.

In the letter, the dates and tweets made by Tacha were attached and described as defamatory and reckless publications.

Fans share their take about the action taken against Tacha by blogger. Photo credit@symplytacha

Source: Instagram

He allegedly demanded millions of naira in damages and also reportedly sent a petition to the Guinness World Records regarding the title holder.

Toby added that the lawsuit was just one of several actions he planned to take against the reality star.

Fans support Toby’s move against Tacha

Reacting, fans of the writer supported his move against Tacha. According to them, Toby did not make any offensive statements about her despite the allegations.

They added that the former housemate went too far with her claims.

Others also said she should provide proof of all the allegations she made against Toby in her posts online.

Here is the X post below:

How fans reacted lawsuit against Tacha

Reactions have trailed the lawsuit slammed against Tacha. Many dragged her for what she tweeted against Toby. Here are comments below:

@Yussufazeez10 commented:

"Doing each other, are you seriously asking this?Did he make any unfounded claim or accusation towards her? Well, she did by calling him a vile perosn, a child trafficker and molester. She has to prove it in court.:

@Kattaiwo reacted:

"Going at each other is not the same as a vile accusations. Did you read what they quoted from her on the letter?"

@The trun_numero shared:

"People are getting sued just for banters these days, it's really getting slippery out there."

@Roxy wrote:

"But you guys were doing at each other though? Why are you suing? Did she sue him first?"

@Coded stated:

"He didn't cast aspersions on her person as she did on his person several times."

Tacha speaks about BBN's Faith

Legit.ng had reported that ex-BBNaija star Tacha had addressed the disqualification of Faith Adewale from the show days before the grand finale.

Recall that Faith was sent packing after being involved in a physical altercation with his fellow housemate, Sultana.

Fans shared their mixed opinions on Tacha’s comments about Faith and his disqualification from the reality show.

Source: Legit.ng