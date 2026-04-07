Dr. Odigwe confirmed he never issued a medical report to Blessing CEO and clarified that he resides in Asaba and not Enugu

He revealed that the cancer report presented by the therapist originally belonged to a patient identified as Mbara Deborah

During a live interview, a medical expert confronted Blessing with the fact that the doctor named in her viral document had already been contacted

A dramatic twist has emerged in the controversy surrounding relationship therapist Blessing CEO’s alleged stage four cancer diagnosis, as the doctor whose name appeared on the viral report has publicly denied issuing the document.

The development comes amid growing scrutiny over the authenticity of the medical result that Blessing had earlier presented while announcing her battle with breast cancer.

Blessing CEO had cried out that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Photos: Blessing CEO.

Source: Instagram

In a press statement released through the Nigerian Medical Association, Delta State branch, Dr. Odigwe clarified that he never diagnosed Blessing CEO and did not author any medical report in her name.

According to the statement, the physician also refuted claims that he resides in Enugu, noting that he is based in Asaba.

The clarification raised fresh concerns about the credibility of the viral document, which had already been under public scrutiny.

The association further alleged that the medical report paraded by Blessing CEO was altered and originally belonged to another patient identified as Mbara Deborah.

They urged authorities to take necessary steps to prevent members of the public from being misled.

The statement added that the matter had now moved beyond online speculation and required formal attention.

The situation took another turn during an interview on Arise TV, where Nigerian medical doctor Dr Adefunke Arowolo challenged Blessing CEO’s claims.

During the programme, Blessing reportedly presented the same medical document that had earlier gone viral online.

However, unknown to her, the doctor on the show had already contacted the physician whose name appeared on the report.

The revelation strengthened claims that the document circulating online may not belong to the influencer.

The resurfacing of the same report also aligned with allegations from a family currently pursuing legal action, claiming the result belonged to their daughter, Mbara Deborah.

Before the latest developments, Blessing CEO had emotionally opened up about battling stage four breast cancer.

In an Instagram video, she told followers she was tired of being strong and admitted she was scared as she navigated what she described as a difficult health challenge.

Read the statement below:

Reactions trail statement from Blessing CEO's alleged doctor

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@ibk___126 stated:

"E don finally cast. The fact that she suppose don back out since, she come still carry herself go National TV... What exactly was she thinking? Because she learnt 2 terms on daddy freeze live come read one paragraph about it she think say she fit go National TV male people hear oncologist and biopsy for her mouth and boom everyone will be convinced bah? Be like she dey on colos"

@motunrayo_wuraola wrote:

"I don't know how people believed Blessing to the point of contributing money for her,somebody that her whole life on social media is built on lies"

A medical expert confronts Blessing CEO with the fact that the doctor named in her viral document had already been contacted. Photo: Blessing CEO.

Source: Instagram

Lawyer warns Blessing CEO risks jail time

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Barrister Atanda Olatunji reacted to allegations of medical result forgery involving Blessing CEO.

The lawyer warned that the case could become serious if proven, noting that she sought donations using the claims.

He added that she risks facing charges including forgery, identity theft, and obtaining money under false pretences, which carry possible prison sentences.

Source: Legit.ng