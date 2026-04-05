Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

"On top Nigerians ₦13 million?": Reactions as Blessing CEO Goes Spiritual Amid Cancer Claim Backlash
Celebrities

"On top Nigerians ₦13 million?": Reactions as Blessing CEO Goes Spiritual Amid Cancer Claim Backlash

by  Kola Ogunkanmi
3 min read
  • Controversial relationship expert Blessing CEO was captured in a viral video holding hands with a woman who passionately prayed for her recovery on Easter Sunday
  • The video surfaced after she admitted during an interview that she doesn't have stage 4 cancer and deactivated her Instagram account following massive backlash
  • The viral prayer video has triggered new criticism online, with some Nigerians calling for her arrest, while others expressed doubt over the sincerity of her spiritual move

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

Controversial relationship expert and influencer Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has gone spiritual after her alleged breast cancer diagnosis sparked widespread backlash across Nigeria due to inconsistencies in her story and a shocking interview where she admitted she doesn't have stage 4 cancer.

The therapist, who has been in the news over her alleged stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis, was captured in a video that surfaced and circulated on social media on Easter Sunday.

Read also

“This is criminal”: Georgina Onuoha calls for Blessing CEO’s arrest amid cancer claim controversy

Nigerians react as Blessing CEO goes spiritual on Easter Sunday following shocking cancer claim confession and Instagram account deactivation
Blessing CEO turns to prayer after admitting she doesn't have stage 4 cancer as Nigerians demand refunds from controversial influencer. Photo: officialbblessingceo
Source: Instagram

In the video, Blessing CEO was seen holding hands with a woman who passionately prayed for her. The woman was heard praying for God's intervention and Blessing's recovery.

Recall that many Nigerians and celebrities have been dragging Blessing CEO on social media over claims that raised doubts about her health condition.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Several donors, including social media critic VeryDarkMan and businessman Oil Money, have been calling for refunds of their donations to the cause of her alleged cancer treatment, which they now see as lies.

During an interview yesterday, Blessing revealed that she does not have stage 4 cancer. She mocked those who donated to her and claimed she would never apologise or refund money to anyone since she didn't force anyone to donate.

Following the revelation, she deactivated her Instagram account last night.

The latest click showing her under intense prayer has spread across social media, sparking fresh criticism and renewed calls for her arrest.

Read also

Lawyer Inibehe Effiong advises Blessing CEO on how to handle controversial cancer case, sparks buzz

Nigerians expressed anger that, after misleading people into donating millions, she was now appearing in a spiritual setting instead of addressing the controversy directly.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Blessing CEO's prayer video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Aviri26 said:

Ontop Nigerians 13 million you still dey gaslight them. Omo we too mumu for this side of the world

@Abuimran624 said:

"Na the forget all her inequities for me. Be like the Lord na your guy and he must forget, especially when you tell him that half naked. Idiots."

@jannywine commented:

"Hmm...it is well. Maybe they are praying to the gen Z god. You know the one that has a social media presence abi...? Yeah...cos I don't think this religious act is genuine."

@ThedamolaS wrote:

"Praying and fasting after collecting millions? Return the donations first before God answers. This is too much."

@NoShakingMood reacted:

"Drama queen. She should first return all the MONEY collected. You didn't get any report that you get stage 4 cancer. No treatment recommendations and the next thing was voommm soliciting for financial support for treatment. As how..?? Naaah, Naija people sef. The way some of una behave sef, I tire."

Read also

Alleged cancer: Blessing CEO struggles with medical details as doctor questions her on live TV show

@Hadebammy commented:

"So the cancer disappeared, then reappeared again, now it's prayer and fasting? This isn't faith, this is emotional rollercoaster for people who donated in good faith. Real cancer patients deserve better than this."
Blessing CEO faces fresh criticism as prayer video surfaces after she mocks donors and deactivates Instagram following cancer claim backlash
Blessing CEO holds prayer session with woman after revealing she has no stage 4 cancer and refusing to refund millions donated by Nigerians. Photo: officialbblessingceo
Source: Instagram

Lawyer warns Blessing CEO risks jail time

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Barrister Atanda Olatunji reacted to allegations of medical result forgery involving Blessing CEO.

The lawyer warned that the case could become serious if proven, noting that she sought donations using the claims.

He added that she risks facing charges including forgery, identity theft, and obtaining money under false pretences, which carry possible prison sentences.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Kola Ogunkanmi avatar

Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.

Tags:
Nigerian Celebrity Gists
Hot:
Izzy ogbeide Isbae u Cdfib Big meech Heidi grey