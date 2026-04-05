Controversial relationship expert Blessing CEO was captured in a viral video holding hands with a woman who passionately prayed for her recovery on Easter Sunday

The video surfaced after she admitted during an interview that she doesn't have stage 4 cancer and deactivated her Instagram account following massive backlash

The viral prayer video has triggered new criticism online, with some Nigerians calling for her arrest, while others expressed doubt over the sincerity of her spiritual move

Controversial relationship expert and influencer Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has gone spiritual after her alleged breast cancer diagnosis sparked widespread backlash across Nigeria due to inconsistencies in her story and a shocking interview where she admitted she doesn't have stage 4 cancer.

The therapist, who has been in the news over her alleged stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis, was captured in a video that surfaced and circulated on social media on Easter Sunday.

Blessing CEO turns to prayer after admitting she doesn't have stage 4 cancer as Nigerians demand refunds from controversial influencer. Photo: officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

In the video, Blessing CEO was seen holding hands with a woman who passionately prayed for her. The woman was heard praying for God's intervention and Blessing's recovery.

Recall that many Nigerians and celebrities have been dragging Blessing CEO on social media over claims that raised doubts about her health condition.

Several donors, including social media critic VeryDarkMan and businessman Oil Money, have been calling for refunds of their donations to the cause of her alleged cancer treatment, which they now see as lies.

During an interview yesterday, Blessing revealed that she does not have stage 4 cancer. She mocked those who donated to her and claimed she would never apologise or refund money to anyone since she didn't force anyone to donate.

Following the revelation, she deactivated her Instagram account last night.

The latest click showing her under intense prayer has spread across social media, sparking fresh criticism and renewed calls for her arrest.

Nigerians expressed anger that, after misleading people into donating millions, she was now appearing in a spiritual setting instead of addressing the controversy directly.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Blessing CEO's prayer video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Aviri26 said:

Ontop Nigerians 13 million you still dey gaslight them. Omo we too mumu for this side of the world

@Abuimran624 said:

"Na the forget all her inequities for me. Be like the Lord na your guy and he must forget, especially when you tell him that half naked. Idiots."

@jannywine commented:

"Hmm...it is well. Maybe they are praying to the gen Z god. You know the one that has a social media presence abi...? Yeah...cos I don't think this religious act is genuine."

@ThedamolaS wrote:

"Praying and fasting after collecting millions? Return the donations first before God answers. This is too much."

@NoShakingMood reacted:

"Drama queen. She should first return all the MONEY collected. You didn't get any report that you get stage 4 cancer. No treatment recommendations and the next thing was voommm soliciting for financial support for treatment. As how..?? Naaah, Naija people sef. The way some of una behave sef, I tire."

@Hadebammy commented:

"So the cancer disappeared, then reappeared again, now it's prayer and fasting? This isn't faith, this is emotional rollercoaster for people who donated in good faith. Real cancer patients deserve better than this."

Blessing CEO holds prayer session with woman after revealing she has no stage 4 cancer and refusing to refund millions donated by Nigerians. Photo: officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Lawyer warns Blessing CEO risks jail time

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Barrister Atanda Olatunji reacted to allegations of medical result forgery involving Blessing CEO.

The lawyer warned that the case could become serious if proven, noting that she sought donations using the claims.

He added that she risks facing charges including forgery, identity theft, and obtaining money under false pretences, which carry possible prison sentences.

Source: Legit.ng