A barrister has weighed in on the allegation that self-acclaimed relationship expert Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, forged her cancer medical result

Blessing CEO made headlines some days ago after she publicly admitted having stage four cancer and solicited donations for treatment from the public

While noting that the case is now a very serious one, the lawyer highlighted three punishments Blessing CEO could face trial for if the allegation of forgery is true

Barrister Atanda Olatunji, founder of The People's Parliament Facebook page, has reacted to the allegation of cancer medical result forgery against the embattled self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, widely known as Blessing CEO.

In a Facebook post on March 29, the legal practitioner warned that it has now become a very serious case.

A lawyer says Blessing CEO risks jail time if the allegation against her is true. Photo Credit: Blessingceo, Getty Images/seb_ra

Source: Facebook

Barrister lists 3 punishments Blessing CEO risks

According to barrister Atanda, Blessing CEO risks going to jail if the allegation that she forged a cancer patient's medical result is true, noting that she even sought donations after announcing her alleged cancer diagnosis.

The lawyer stated that Blessing CEO may face trial for forgery (which has up to 14 years imprisonment), for identity theft under the Cybercrime Act (which has up to seven years imprisonment) and obtaining money under false pretence (which has up to 20 years imprisonment).

He added that Blessing CEO may serve her prison time concurrently if she is found guilty of the crimes. He wrote on Facebook:

"Blessing CEO claims she had stage 4 canc£R and uploaded the medical report online and even went ahead to ask for Donations.

"Today, the family that owns the original result has filed a lawsuit against Blessing CEO.

"The family said the document belonged to their daughter who is in the hospital battling cäncer but they don't know how she got the result, edited it and claimed it as hers.

"This is a very serious case against Blessing CEO, if the allegations are true.

"Blessing CEO may face trial for:

"1. Forgery (up to 14 years imprisonment).

"2. Identity Theft under Cybercrime Act (up to 7 years imprisonment).

"3. Obtaining money under False Pretense (up to 20 yrs impris0nment).

"If found Gui'lty,

"She may serve her prison time concurrently or consecutively with FR£# stony watery beans.

"Ignorance of the law is no excuse."

A lawyer says Blessing CEO risks doing the time if the allegation against her is accurate. Photo Credit: Blessingceo

Source: Facebook

See the lawyer's Facebook post below:

Blessing CEO: Reactions trail lawyer's statement

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lawyer's post below:

Bukky West said:

"She once claimed ownership of a house belonging to another. Now cancer and after Kirikiri she will still claim aeroplane."

Elizabeth Hassana Shaibu said:

"Y does she always do this? Na Stony beans she supposed they chop cooling somewhere far in up north, not Kirikiri."

Blossom Bliss said:

"My husband been tell me this, but I no believe...... He will so laugh me if he finally sees Atanda's post."

Good Lvck said:

"My next door neighbor just wasted her sympathy in vain and I told her oo but her emotions got the better side of her."

Adebayo Mukadas Olanrewaju said:

"I can’t wait for VDM to make a video concerning this recent update. That VDM don too sabi Blessing CEO."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Blessing CEO had opened up on why she would not share her medical report on social media.

Sarah Martins blasts Blessing CEO

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actress Sarah Martins had blasted Blessing CEO over reports that she allegedly forged her cancer medical test result.

Blessing CEO had stated that she was diagnosed with stage four cancer and needed money for treatment.

An alleged test result later surfaced online, but doubts were raised as details of the laboratory could not be verified. A video subsequently circulated online, with claims that the test result was forged after the supposed owner of the result was identified.

Source: Legit.ng