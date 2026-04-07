A recent check on the official Instagram page of Dr Fransisca, the wife of Blord, showed that the account is currently unavailable

Before she disappeared from the platform, the medical doctor and recent NYSC graduate had shared a supportive video of her husband

The deactivation coincides with Blord’s ongoing incarceration as he awaits the next stage of his legal battle against the petition filed by VeryDarkMan

Dr. Mrs. Linus Fransisca, the wife of embattled businessman Linus Williams, popularly known as Blord, has reportedly deactivated her Instagram account amid the ongoing legal drama surrounding her husband.

The development comes shortly after the crypto entrepreneur was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, April 1, over allegations including criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and unauthorised use of the identity of social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan.

Blord’s wife deactivates her IG account amid her husband's incarceration. Photos: Dr. Francisica/Blord/VDM.

Source: Instagram

A check conducted on Mrs. Linus’ Instagram page showed that the account was no longer accessible, leaving followers wondering about the sudden move.

The timing of the deactivation has drawn attention, especially as it comes days after she publicly showed support for her husband.

Observers noted that her page had remained active during the early days of the controversy, making the sudden disappearance more noticeable.

While she has not issued an official statement, the move has fueled speculation that she chose to step away from social media amid mounting pressure.

Before her account went offline, Blord’s wife had shared a short video of her husband, which circulated across social media platforms.

In the clip, the businessman was seen inspecting ongoing construction works at the City of David Estate, a project linked to him.

The video, which lasted over a minute, was posted on her Instagram story shortly after his legal troubles became public.

The same footage later appeared on Blord’s verified Facebook page, Linus Williams, where it drew mixed reactions from users.

Some viewed the post as a show of solidarity, while others questioned the timing of the release.

Mrs. Linus had recently completed her National Youth Service Corps programme in Anambra State, a development that also brought her into public focus.

Blord kicks against peace talks with VDM

Meanwhile, Blord has taken a hardline stance in his ongoing legal battle with social media critic VDM, declaring that he is not interested in any form of settlement.

The businessman, who is currently being held at Kuje Correctional Centre following a Federal High Court order, made his position known through a representative sent by activist Omoyele Sowore.

The development was coming amid growing calls from fans, celebrities, and online commentators urging the activist to forgive Blord and withdraw the case.

Blord’s Wife Takes Drastic Action Following Husband's Kuje Remand

Source: Facebook

VDM gives condition to forgive Blord

Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM revealed the condition under which he is willing to forgive businessman Linus Williams Ifejirika and discontinue the ongoing legal case that led to his remand in Kuje prison.

The development comes after the Federal High Court ordered BLord’s remand at the Kuje Correctional Centre over allegations of impersonation and related charges filed by the activist.

However, in a new twist, VDM stated that he is open to settling the matter, but only if a specific demand is met.

Source: Legit.ng