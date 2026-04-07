A Nigerian cancer survivor, Deborah Mbara, made waves online as she spoke about the ongoing saga with Blessing CEO

Recall that the influencer made headlines recently after she claimed that she had stage 4 cancer and pleaded with the public for financial support

Deborah, in a recent video, narrated how she got to know Blessing and the controversy around her medical report

A Nigerian cancer survivor, Mrs Deborah Mbara, has come forward in a viral video to allege that her medical report was manipulated by relationship therapist, Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, widely known as Blessing CEO.

In the emotional clip, Mrs Mbara, the creative director of Zazi Beauty Place in Asaba, Delta state, recounted how she once assisted Blessing CEO during a shoot as a makeup artist.

She explained that when Blessing CEO recently claimed to be battling stage four cancer, she reached out to console and encourage her, even offering prayers and medical advice.

Cancer survivor accuses Blessing CEO of doctoring her medical report. Credit: @zazi_beautyplace, @officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

According to Mrs Mbara, Blessing CEO requested a copy of her old medical report, claiming she wanted to compare it with her own doctor’s diagnosis. Trusting her, Mrs Mbara shared the document. To her shock, she later discovered that the same report was being circulated online by Blessing CEO as proof of her alleged cancer diagnosis.

“I thought I was helping someone in need, not knowing she had another agenda,” Mrs. Mbara said tearfully. “Please, Nigerians, I don’t know anything about the report she is using to scam people of their money. I am not a party to it. This is evil, this is wickedness, this is demonic. I am a proud survivor. Jesus saved me,” she said in a video shared on her Instagram page.

She revealed that her husband and close friends urged her to speak publicly to clear her name and protect her family from the fallout.

Mrs Mbara emphasised that she had just completed therapy in January and was still recovering when the scandal broke.

The revelation has intensified public outrage against Blessing CEO, who has faced accusations of faking cancer to solicit donations.

Nigerians online are demanding accountability, a refund of donations, and a public apology.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions as cancer survivor calls out Blessing CEO

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

msnowflakes said:

"Did you forget when blessing said there’s nothing she won’t do for IVD."

lindydesigns88 said:

"This is the actual person that needs the donations… nawa fir that Blessing ooh."

tawtevic2 said:

"Why would you even share your medical report to anyone? Nawa o."

julietnma said:

"I wonder why they have not arrested that thief."

nkechiblessingsunday said:

"Goosebumps when she took off her wig💔 Dear lord…Thank you for coming thru for this woman🙏 and to blessing CEO that which you claim to yourself shall come to you in Jesus name 🙏."

destinyetikoofficial said:

"On my Zazi😢😢😢😢 This is disappointing and embarrassing but Pls take it easy 🙏 I understand how you feel 💔."

ugoccie said:

"The law should absolutely take its full course. Sorry you went through this."

the_duke_of_enugu said:

"Ify my darling sister, the Lord is your strength. This too shall pass. The Law will take its full course. @officialefcc."

_ade_dami said:

"This is madness on Blessings side, she just keep opening these peoples wounds."

Cancer survivor explains how Blessing CEO got her medical report, sparking outrage on social media. Credit: @officialbblesingceo

Source: Instagram

Lawyer warns Blessing CEO risks jail time

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Barrister Atanda Olatunji reacted to allegations of medical result forgery involving Blessing CEO.

The lawyer warned that the case could become serious if proven, noting that she sought donations using the claims.

He added that she risks facing charges including forgery, identity theft, and obtaining money under false pretences, which carry possible prison sentences.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng