The self-acclaimed relationship expert has revealed she is currently battling stage four cancer, a revelation that has stunned her millions of followers

In a heartbreaking video, a tearful Blessing CEO admitted she is "tired of being strong" as she feels her health is slipping away

The influencer has opened up a direct line for words of affirmation, asking Nigerians to stand by her in her darkest hour

Relationship expert and social media personality Blessing CEO has left many concerned after opening up about a deeply personal battle.

The outspoken influencer took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 25, to share an emotional video that has since gained attention online.

In the now-viral clip, Blessing CEO appeared visibly shaken as she announced that she was battling stage four cancer.

Blessing CEO discloses she is currently battling stage four cancer. Photos: Blessing CEO.

Source: Instagram

Fighting back tears, she revealed that she is dealing with a serious health condition and appealed to Nigerians for prayers and encouragement.

She stated:

“I need all the prayers I can get. Pray for me and check up on me… Tired of being strong while I am going gradually… I just want words of affirmation.”

She also shared a contact number, asking those who care about her to reach out and offer support during what she described as a difficult period.

The announcement came as a surprise to many followers, especially given Blessing CEO’s usual bold and confident online persona.

Known for her controversial takes on relationships and social issues, the influencer rarely shows vulnerability, making this moment even more emotional for her fans.

For some, it was the first time they had seen her in such a fragile state.

Shortly after the post, friends, fans, and followers flooded her comment section with messages of encouragement.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Blessing CEO's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@julietreasure stated:

"Chaii. May our God heal you from whatever you are going through 🙏 there's nothing too hard for our Lord Jesus Christ to do.You are healed sis 🙏🙏🙏🙏 Sending love and hugs to you"

@the_lady_on_a_mission wrote:

"Blessing start start boiling sour sop leaves 🍃and fruits works miracles no matter the stages.consume the fruits as well and thank me later.Good luck"

@beautiful_adaeze1 commented:

"You people are just funny here. You have been following Blessing for years yet you don't know her. Person write stage 4 una com dey send prayers give am chai. She meant stage 4 of her relationship and she didn't believe she could scale through all the obstacles to be where she is now. Blessing Blessing how many times did I call you?"

Blessing CEO admits she is "tired of being strong" as she feels her health is slipping away. Photo: Blessing CEO.

Source: Instagram

IVD shades late wife Bimbo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that IVD threw shade at his late wife, Bimbo, while gushing over his girlfriend, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO.

As controversies surrounded IVD and Blessing CEO’s love, the car dealer took to his official Instagram page to praise his new woman while seemingly shading his late wife, Bimbo.

Source: Legit.ng