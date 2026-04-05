A video showing the moment a medical doctor questioned Blessing CEO about her alleged cancer diagnosis on live TV has gone viral

The doctor highlighted the inconsistencies in the relationship therapist's claim, including the signature of the pathologist on her medical report

Blessing CEO's demeanour in the video has slaos sparked reactions on social media as many criticised her

Relationship therapist Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, recently appeared on a live TV show to respond to the controversy surrounding her cancer claim.

During an interview on Arise News on Saturday, April 4, 2026, Blessing maintained that her doctor informed her she had Stage 4 cancer. She also presented a medical report, which turned out to be the same viral document a family is currently suing her over.

Nigerian doctor questions Blessing CEO on cancer claim, medical reports. Credit: blessingceoofficial

Source: Instagram

Reacting, a Nigerian medical doctor, Dr Adefunke Arowolo, who was also present, pointed out disparities in Blessing’s claim.

While Blessing recounted how a doctor in Enugu carried out medical tests on her to detect that she had cancer, Dr Arowolo countered all of her claims.

Dr Arowolo mentioned that she contacted the said doctor who signed the medical report Blessing reportedly released online and the said doctor mentioned that he has nothing to do with the test result being paraded.

She mentioned that the said doctor who signed is based in Asaba, Delta state and not in Enugu as claimed in the result.

She also highlighted the procedural inconsistencies in Blessing's claim like skipping imaging before biopsy and unclear staging.

"If you have a life-threatening diagnosis, you should know it in and out, the Nigerian doctor said.

Blessing CEO struggles to share details about her cancer claim on national TV. Credit: blessingceoofficial

Source: Instagram

The video also captured Blessing CEO, who appeared hesitant and struggled with medical details during the panel discussion.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Blessing CEO's official Instagram page has been deactivated.

The video showing the conversation between Blessing CEO and a medical doctor on a live TV show is below:

Reaction as Blessing CEO appears on live TV show

Reacting, some netizens noted Blessing's visible discomfort and body language as signs of embarrassment, amid doubts about her claims.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

funnysavagememe commented:

"But is Blessing CEO not old for all this behavior.. person wey suppose dey take care of her grand children."

bissiriyu reacted:

"Her body language betrayed her while the doctor was puncturing her fake result."

Irebamiolakanm1 said:

"This is a spiritual thing, lying face to face to a doctor."

Mistmipher commented:

"This needs to be reported to the police. Cancer is not something you play around with, people lose their loved ones to this disease every day, and those wounds run deep. What’s happening here looks like outright fraud, and it needs to be treated as such."

AmaguMan commented:

"This Blessing is bringing the entire Enugu State health practitioners/system into disrepute! It will be Sad to watch this slide."

Blessing CEO receives N13m in donations

Legit.ng previously reported that Blessing Okoro claimed that her stage 4 breast cancer announcement was a "miscommunication" based on what doctors initially told her.

While speaking with content creator Egungun of Lagos in a video released on Saturday, April 4, 2026, Blessing stated she had a lump later confirmed as cancerous but not stage 4.

She also revealed she has received N13 million in donations.

Source: Legit.ng