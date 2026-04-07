The Asaba-based doctor whose name was on Blessing CEO’s alleged breast cancer report has released a statement denying his involvement

This came after a video showing the moment Blessing CEO appeared on a live TV interview about her alleged cancer diagnosis went viral, and her alleged medical report was scrutinised

A lawyer shared the statement online and sent a strong message to those who donated to the influencer, sparking reactions

Content creator and self-acclaimed relationship therapist Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, recently appeared on a live TV show to respond to the controversy surrounding her cancer claim.

Following the interview, a lawyer has shared a statement from the doctor whose name appeared on the report, as he denied his involvement

Lawyer Sends Message to Those Who Donated to Blessing CEO as Doctor Denies Issuing Cancer Report

Source: UGC

During an interview on Arise News on Saturday, April 4, 2026, Blessing maintained that her doctor informed her she had Stage 4 cancer. She also presented a medical report, which turned out to be the same viral document that a family was calling her out for.

A popular Nigerian lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, who was also present during the interview, advised Blessing CEO amid her controversial cancer case on live TV, following the inconsistencies noticed by a doctor on the show.

Multiple reports have cast doubts on Blessing CEO's cancer claim, and this was further helped by findings that the medical report she posted online allegedly belonged to someone else.

NMA reacts to Blessing CEO's claim, lawyer speaks

In a fresh twist, the doctor released a statement through the Nigerian Medical Association to debunk claims that he issued a report to her.

Sharing a copy of the statement, a Nigerian lawyer identified as The People's Parliament on Facebook, also sent a strong message to those who contributed to the influencer.

His post read:

"NIGERIA MEDICAL ASSOCIATION HAS COME OUT TO CLEAR THE AIR. Investigation done and concluded

"The proprietor of Xinus Medical Diagnostics, Dr O.A. Odigwe who is also a member of the Nigeria Medical Association, Delta State Chapter has reached us and has offered the following information to clear the air on the true position of the result as follows:

"1. That Xinus Medical Diagnostics is located in Asaba, Delta State and did not at anytime issue any report to BLESSING OKORO,

"2. That Xinus Medical Diagnostics was actually contacted in May 2025 by a doctor from a private hospital in Asaba to do a confirmatory test on a possible case of breast cancer for his patient, MBARA DEBORAH,

"3.That the test was done and the result issued to the referring doctor as a case of Breast Cancer on the 9th of May, 2025.

"4. That a copy of that result is the one being circulated online by the Law firm- ALLEN JURIS LAW, with the name MBARA DEBORAH as the patient.

"5. That the result online from the law firm is the original version issued to the patient through her hospital."

He added:

"FR££ watery stony beans is loading. If you have D0nated to the aza she dropped, you can now go ahead to press charges. The road is clear now in the Name of the Father and of the son and of the Holy Spirit. Ignorance of the law is no excuse."

Lawyer Sends Message to Those Who Donated to Blessing CEO as Doctor Denies Issuing Cancer Report

Source: UGC

Reactions trail new twist in Blessing CEO's claim

Ubong Japhet Effiong said:

For the first time atanda don add Stony beans for the new awaiting intake

Ambrose Ndubisi Ndukwe said:

I have earlier said that in Blessing CEO Case, prison delayed is not prison denied

Zinwota Daniel Dieu-donné said:

She can’t escape this time around..

Lawyer reacts to Blessing CEO's cancer claim

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lawyer had weighed in on the viral issue of influencer Blessing CEO, who allegedly altered and used the medical report of a cancer patient.

The Nigerian lawyer who spoke about the situation listed the jail term that awaited the influencer if found guilty of three criminal offences relating to her actions.

Source: Legit.ng