Actress Georgina Onuoha has demanded the immediate arrest of self-acclaimed relationship expert Blessing CEO following serious allegations surrounding her stage 4 breast cancer claim

Georgina accused Blessing CEO of fraud after she solicited donations from Nigerians using a false cancer diagnosis and possibly forged medical reports

The actress called on the Nigerian Police and EFCC to take action, stating that Blessing CEO's behaviour undermines public trust and hurts genuine cancer patients

Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha has demanded the arrest of self‑styled relationship expert Blessing CEO after widespread backlash over her claim of battling stage four breast cancer.

Georgina shared videos on her Instagram page showing Blessing CEO mocking Nigerians who donated money to her, saying she would not apologise or refund anyone.

Another clip showed Blessing CEO struggling to answer a doctor’s questions about her alleged diagnosis.

Georgina Onuoha says Blessing CEO should face arrest over cancer claim deception and donation controversy. Photo: realgina.onu/officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the clips, Georgina Onuoha described the behaviour as disturbing and unacceptable, emphasising that soliciting donations under false pretence was far more serious than fraud.

“What Blessing CEO has done is not just disturbing it is deeply troubling and outright unacceptable. At first, one might think this was just another attention-seeking stunt. But the moment you falsely claimed to have stage 4 breast cancer and began soliciting donations, it crossed into something far more serious fraud.”

She explained that Blessing played on people’s emotions by appealing to their sympathy, which she considered deceptive and exploitative.

“You told people you were critically ill. You appealed to their empathy. And they responded with compassion and financial support. That is not a joke. That is deception. By every standard, that is a calculated act of financial exploitation. Every single cent collected under that false claim must be refunded.”

Georgina also pointed to allegations of a falsified medical report, with doctors confirming the document did not belong to Blessing CEO.

The actress rejected any attempt to dismiss the matter as a test to see who loves Blessing CEO, stating that love cannot be measured through manipulation, lies, and financial exploitation.

She noted that Blessing CEO's actions undermine public trust and harm genuine patients battling life-threatening illnesses.

According to Georgina, people will now hesitate to help those truly in need because of actions like Blessing CEO's.

Calling on the Nigerian Police and EFCC to take the matter seriously, she wrote:

"The @nigeriapoliceforce and @officialefcc should take this matter seriously and arrest this woman. If these allegations are confirmed, then there must be consequences full restitution and legal accountability."

Read Georgina Onuoha's full post below:

Nigerians react to Georgina Onuoha's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@adadioranma_onyinye said:

"If you're loved, people won't be worried about your fake result. Madam you need to be in jail. Do you know what cancer is?"

@amarama85 commented:

"She is enjoying the attention. She doesn't understand the sensitivity of having cancer. It's so annoying."

@nigerianlazychef wrote:

"She needs the 13th floor of Grady memorial. The confidence with which she talks is because as Nigerians we will still forget and start praising her tomorrow. Perpetually incorrigible."

@iamreal_rosemary reacted:

"She has no morals, she thinks it attention yet again. The doctor in person whose name is on the results should better come out and clear his name else they will all be going to jail."

@jaydivine01 said:

"There's a prima facie evidence of forgery and obtaining by false pretence against her."

Georgina Onuoha calls out Blessing CEO and urges authorities to act over controversial cancer claim. Photo: realgina.onu/officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing drags EFCC into Blessing CEO's controversy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fresh trouble emerged around Blessing CEO as the EFCC became part of the ongoing social media controversy over her cancer claim.

Actress Nkechi Blessing called out the anti-graft agency on April 3, 2026, questioning why no action had been taken over the alleged fraud involving donations.

She also criticised Blessing CEO strongly, accusing her of deceiving Nigerians and insisting that the situation deserved serious legal consequences.

Source: Legit.ng