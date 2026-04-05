“This Is Criminal”: Georgina Onuoha Calls for Blessing CEO’s Arrest Amid Cancer Claim Controversy
- Actress Georgina Onuoha has demanded the immediate arrest of self-acclaimed relationship expert Blessing CEO following serious allegations surrounding her stage 4 breast cancer claim
- Georgina accused Blessing CEO of fraud after she solicited donations from Nigerians using a false cancer diagnosis and possibly forged medical reports
- The actress called on the Nigerian Police and EFCC to take action, stating that Blessing CEO's behaviour undermines public trust and hurts genuine cancer patients
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Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha has demanded the arrest of self‑styled relationship expert Blessing CEO after widespread backlash over her claim of battling stage four breast cancer.
Georgina shared videos on her Instagram page showing Blessing CEO mocking Nigerians who donated money to her, saying she would not apologise or refund anyone.
Another clip showed Blessing CEO struggling to answer a doctor’s questions about her alleged diagnosis.
Reacting to the clips, Georgina Onuoha described the behaviour as disturbing and unacceptable, emphasising that soliciting donations under false pretence was far more serious than fraud.
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“What Blessing CEO has done is not just disturbing it is deeply troubling and outright unacceptable. At first, one might think this was just another attention-seeking stunt. But the moment you falsely claimed to have stage 4 breast cancer and began soliciting donations, it crossed into something far more serious fraud.”
She explained that Blessing played on people’s emotions by appealing to their sympathy, which she considered deceptive and exploitative.
“You told people you were critically ill. You appealed to their empathy. And they responded with compassion and financial support. That is not a joke. That is deception. By every standard, that is a calculated act of financial exploitation. Every single cent collected under that false claim must be refunded.”
Georgina also pointed to allegations of a falsified medical report, with doctors confirming the document did not belong to Blessing CEO.
The actress rejected any attempt to dismiss the matter as a test to see who loves Blessing CEO, stating that love cannot be measured through manipulation, lies, and financial exploitation.
She noted that Blessing CEO's actions undermine public trust and harm genuine patients battling life-threatening illnesses.
According to Georgina, people will now hesitate to help those truly in need because of actions like Blessing CEO's.
Calling on the Nigerian Police and EFCC to take the matter seriously, she wrote:
"The @nigeriapoliceforce and @officialefcc should take this matter seriously and arrest this woman. If these allegations are confirmed, then there must be consequences full restitution and legal accountability."
Read Georgina Onuoha's full post below:
Nigerians react to Georgina Onuoha's post
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:
@adadioranma_onyinye said:
"If you're loved, people won't be worried about your fake result. Madam you need to be in jail. Do you know what cancer is?"
@amarama85 commented:
"She is enjoying the attention. She doesn't understand the sensitivity of having cancer. It's so annoying."
@nigerianlazychef wrote:
"She needs the 13th floor of Grady memorial. The confidence with which she talks is because as Nigerians we will still forget and start praising her tomorrow. Perpetually incorrigible."
@iamreal_rosemary reacted:
"She has no morals, she thinks it attention yet again. The doctor in person whose name is on the results should better come out and clear his name else they will all be going to jail."
@jaydivine01 said:
"There's a prima facie evidence of forgery and obtaining by false pretence against her."
Nkechi Blessing drags EFCC into Blessing CEO's controversy
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fresh trouble emerged around Blessing CEO as the EFCC became part of the ongoing social media controversy over her cancer claim.
Actress Nkechi Blessing called out the anti-graft agency on April 3, 2026, questioning why no action had been taken over the alleged fraud involving donations.
She also criticised Blessing CEO strongly, accusing her of deceiving Nigerians and insisting that the situation deserved serious legal consequences.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.