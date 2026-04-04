Nkechi Blessing has called out the EFCC as she accused Blessing CEO of defrauding Nigerians of their money

The Nollywood actress dragged the self-acclaimed relationship while taunting her over her relationship with IVD

This comes after VDM, Oil Money, and others, who claimed to have donated money for Blessing's alleged cancer treatment, demanded a refund

A fresh trouble looms around self-acclaimed relationship expert and influencer Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been dragged into the drama that has trailed her stage 4 cancer claim on social media.

In a social media post on Friday, April 3, 2026, actress Nkechi Blessing called out the anti-grafte body over her namesake, Blessing CEO.

Nkechi Blessing calls out EFCC over silence on Blessing CEO's alleged cancer claim. Credit: nkechiblessingsunday/blessingceo/efcc

Source: Instagram

Nkechi noted that the EFCC was yet to take action on Blessing’s alleged fraud against Nigerians.

Calling out the influencer, the actress referred to her as an unrepentant thief while taunting her over her relationship with businessman IVD.

“Blessing Nkiru Okoro, you’re nothing but a broad daylight thief. I think you been dey with a provider, a man that does everything for you. You had to scam Niegrians just to feed. If to say we get a working system, you’re supposed to be in prison by now. Unrepentant thief," she wrote.

"You see that cancer, you just get am by force. @officialefcc someone defrauded Nigerians with a lot of people’s pain and nothing is done about it? Blessing CEO I am waiting for that your come back dear…you this petty thief,E no go better for your full generation!!! You think it’s before that you can make 200 videos and I will ignore you? This time you go really rot for prison," Nkechi Blessing added.

Nkechi Blessing rain curses on Blessing CEO over alleged battle with cancer. Credit: nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that critic VeryDarkMan and businessman Oil Money have called out Blessing CEO, demanding a refund of the money they contributed for her alleged cancer treatment.

The social media post Nkech Blessing shared, calling out the Blessing CEO, is below:

Reactions as Nkechi Blessing drags Blessing CEO

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

officialsarahmartins commented:

"Shebi I warned Nigerians on time and nobody listened to me."

faty__96 said:

"Then, I honestly thought Blessing CEO and Nkechi Blessing were the same person. Until last year."

tomicedar reacted:

"It's her audacious posts afterwards that's really unsettling for me.... what's the family she defrauded still holding off. I can't wait for VDM to start his own vase with her mtcheeeww."

egoponyejekwe commented:

"I sincerely believe She only wanted to trend... But wasn't constructive about it."

oluwaseunmmm said:

"Odidi 12M Nigeria will never learn because no evidence of cancer and dem still send money."

airmayca said:

"On a serious note, what's @officialefcc waiting for? That's 419 - obtaining under false pretences."

Blessing CEO denies forging medical reports

Legit.ng also reported that Blessing CEO denied allegations that she forged medical documents to support her cancer claim.

She made the statement after a woman, Miss Deborah Mbara, accused her of editing her medical report, prompting the family to demand an explanation and threaten legal action.

During a live session with Daddy Freeze, Blessing CEO insisted that anyone making allegations should provide proof and stated that she was ready to face the matter in court.

Source: Legit.ng