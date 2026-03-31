Mr Real furiously called out Nigerian celebrities for staying silent about the recent terrorist attack in Jos, Plateau State

The Legbegbe crooner questioned why entertainers with millions of followers are not speaking up for their fans who stream their songs and attend their shows

Social media users praised Mr Real for speaking up, while some criticised other celebrities for prioritising car purchases over advocating for victims

Popular Nigerian rapper Okafor Victor, widely known as Mr Real, has criticised fellow entertainers for keeping quiet after the recent terrorist attack in Jos, Plateau State.

The Legbegbe crooner expressed anger in a video posted on Instagram on March 31, saying celebrities who depend on fans for their success should not ignore the suffering of those same people.

Mr Real angrily curses Nigerian celebrities for not speaking about the Jos attack. Photo: mr_realgram

Source: Instagram

He explained that artists, actors and entertainers rely on fans to stream their songs, watch their films and attend their shows, yet many have failed to speak up about the killings.

The singer warned that silence in the face of such tragedy would bring consequences for their careers.

“If you’re an artist and you are not saying anything about what is happening in this country, God will punish you. You’ll never see any good thing in this life. If you’re an actor, if you drop film, that film no go sell. If you’re a musician, if you drop song, that song go whack.”

Mr Real condemned celebrities with millions of followers for not using their platforms to speak up for the people, reminding them that those being killed are the same fans who celebrate and support their work.

“Don’t you have children? These people are your fans, they are the people streaming your song, they are the people streaming your movies on YouTube. Even these Jos we are talking about, celebrities will go there, people will scream to celebrate them. They are killing them. They have been murdered for no reason.”

In his caption, the entertainer added that the nation is bleeding while many remain silent, blaming greed and selfishness for the lack of response.

“We see the pain. We hear the cries. We know the truth. But greed and selfishness have turned many into silent spectators. This is not normal. A nation bleeding, people suffering, voices crying out — yet too many hearts are blinded by greed and deafened by selfishness. Enough is enough.”

Watch the full video below:

Nigerians react to Mr Real's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@larrybigsuccess said:

"Bro in 90's, African China, Oritsa Femi, Baba frayo, Baba fela, Daddy shoki, The most loudest artist idris Abdulkereem and Tony Tetula don sing tired over this bad economy of Nigeria and now their voice are no more all because they carry Nigeria for head."

@ifyumuch commented:

"Thank you bro. It's high time we start boycotting all those celebrities."

@Prince_AdeT wrote:

"Asin, I just dey tired for the celebrities. The way they all went silent and not saying anything even the footballers. I weak for their matter like life's no matter to them."

@KelvinLeoxO reacted:

"Celebrity are just buying cars when people are dying instead of Avocating for our loves of that are dead God go bless for speaking for our you are not like them imagine pregnant women died with her child youths died carelessly."

@MrFred_001 said:

"All of them are so scared of coming out because of greed. Later one small boy will be comparing himself with Fela."

Legbegbe crooner Mr Real blasts Nigerian entertainers with millions of followers for staying silent while fans who stream their songs are killed. Photo: mr_realgram

Source: Instagram

Mr Real warns Lagos after disturbing dream

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mr Real shared a disturbing dream in which he saw armed bandits entering Lagos state.

He claimed that about 70% of his past dreams have come to pass, which made him feel a strong urgency to warn the public.

His revelation sparked concern among Nigerians already troubled by recurring reports of bandit attacks and kidnappings in different parts of the country.

Source: Legit.ng