Boko Haram has given 176 abducted Kwara state residents a “final chance” amid delayed ransom payment

Victims have appeared in a viral video, sighted by Legit.ng, pleading for urgent rescue from the government and the public

Residents have, however, expressed outrage over the delay, seeing that children, pregnant women, and the vulnerable are involved

Fresh fears have emerged over the fate of 176 residents abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Kwara state, as the victims say they have been given a “last opportunity” to stay alive following delays in the payment of a N1 billion ransom.

Boko Haram gives last chance to abducted residents amid ransom deadlock. Photo: @hafsatbntidris0

Source: TikTok

The victims, who were kidnapped from Woro community in the Kaiama local government area on February 3, made the desperate appeal in a viral video seen by Legit.ng on Wednesday, April 8.

In the footage, which has since circulated widely on TikTok after being shared by a user identified as Hafsat, the captives spoke in multiple languages, including English, Yoruba, Hausa, and Nupe, pleading with the government and the public to intervene urgently.

Victims tearfully plead for rescue

One of the victims, speaking on behalf of the group, said the abductees have now spent over two months in captivity and are running out of time.

“Dear Muslim brothers and sisters, we are those picked from Woro in Kaiama LGA of Kwara state on February 3. Today is April 8. We are begging you, this is the last opportunity given to us,” she said.

“We have children, pregnant women, and even people suffering from serious illnesses among us. Please come to our rescue.”

The hostage added that although the captors have not subjected them to physical abuse, their continued detention remains unbearable.

“They are not beating us. They give us food and water, and everything is available. They even teach us Islamic etiquette. But we are still begging you, please help us. This is our last opportunity,” she added emotionally.

Kwara hostages appeal to government and public in emotional video. Photo: @hafsatbntidris0

Source: TikTok

Another captive also appealed directly to the Kwara state government, urging authorities to act swiftly before it is too late.

“We are begging the Kwara government to rescue us. This is the last chance they have given us to leave here. Even though they do not maltreat us, we want our freedom,” the victim said.

The video has since triggered outrage and emotional reactions from residents and families of the victims, many of whom accused the government of neglect.

Locals react to new footage

A Kaiama resident, Adamu Yahuza, expressed deep frustration over what he described as government inaction, lamenting that many of the victims, including children and newborns, appear visibly distressed in the footage.

According to him, representatives of different ethnic groups among the captives were made to speak in their native languages to appeal for help, a development he described as heartbreaking.

“The video shows children, even newborns, crying. They look desperate and helpless, pleading for intervention,” he said.

A resident, Saliu, who claimed his sister is among those abducted, told Legit.ng that the delay in securing their release is linked to the huge ransom demanded by the terrorists.

He alleged that the kidnappers are demanding over N1 billion, insisting on about N20 million per victim.

“They said they have been feeding them for over two months, and they see it as an investment the government must repay,” he said.

As of the time of filing this report, authorities in Kwara state have yet to issue an official statement regarding the development, raising further concerns over the fate of the abducted residents.

Watch the video below:

FG denies paying ransom for St. Mary’s abduction

The federal government has denied reports that it paid a multimillion-dollar ransom or released Boko Haram leaders to secure the release of nearly 300 pupils and staff abducted from St. Mary’s Boarding School in Niger state. The alleged helicopter delivery of funds to insurgents was described as “completely false and baseless” by Information Minister Mohammed Idris.

As reported by Legit.ng earlier, the viral report, based on unnamed “intelligence sources,” claimed that N40 million per hostage was paid and two insurgent commanders were freed.

Source: Legit.ng