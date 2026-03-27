Alleged test results of relationship expert Blessing CEO, have surfaced online amid claims about her illness

Blessing CEO had earlier shared an emotional video asking her fans for funds to undergo chemotherapy after being diagnosed with stage four cancer

The contents of the test results generated mixed reactions, with fans sharing their thoughts on her health

Self-acclaimed relationship expert Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO, has continued to trend over her sickness.

The social media space was abuzz a few days ago after she emotionally shared her battle with stage four cancer.

Reactions as Blessing CEO’s alleged cancer test result surfaces. Photo credit@blessingceo

Source: Instagram

Her announcement drew a range of reactions from fans and celebrities, some skeptical, others supportive.

A few people, including Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse, aka VDM, demanded to see her test results to verify her claims.

In a new development, her medical results reportedly leaked online, sparking further debate over their authenticity and content.

Blessing CEO’s test results surface

In a post shared by Cutie Julss, the results were accompanied by an interpretation. According to the post, Blessing CEO is allegedly battling cancer that has spread to fatty tissue.

Blessing CEO continues to trend over cancer claims. Photo credit@blessingceo

Source: Instagram

The post also suggested that an immune chemistry test should be conducted.

Fans react to Blessing CEO’s test results.

Some fans claimed they called the number listed on the results, but an “aboki” answered. Others tried to verify the laboratory’s name in Enugu State but could not find any record of it.

They also noted that the street mentioned seemed nonexistent and called on the relationship expert to provide a valid contact for the diagnostic center.

A fan known as Nwankwo Grace shared her thoughts about the medical terms and explained that ther was no stage four cancer on the report.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Blessing CEO

Here are comments below:

@kyangchatbakamson shared:

"May the greatest physician perfect his healings on her."

@Odikponkiru reacted:

"Even this paper can be arranged...it has no proper letterhead. She is so smart not to show a hospital name. Auntie controversy can do anything to prove a point. I no gree o!!!."

@adadoby commented:

"This might be coming from where her onyeze fake house documents came from, so I still stand my ground."

@stephen_juliet_ wrote:

"Is this place existing for real? No internet footprint, even Truecaller is showing the number as Murtala Abdulkadir. A whole diagnostic center can’t even have its name on Truecaller?"

@chi_vikky wrote:

"God, I don’t wish this deadly sickness on anyone. So sad."

@korion_girl said:

"This medical report is questionable! The number doesn’t go through! The address cannot be traced! The name of the diagnostic center doesn’t exist."

Saida BOJ speaks on Blessing CEO's show.

Legit.ng previously reported that the Saida BOJ made the headlines after featuring on Blessing CEO's podcast.

During the podcast, the lady claimed that a man must have N50 million in his account before he can think about marriage.

She also argued that marriage has a lot of expenses, which include taking care of children and their mother.

Source: Legit.ng