Hellen Ati, the alleged baby mama of businessman Cubana Chief Priest, has shared a dancing video celebrating her latest achievement

The mother of two, who has been pleading online for a DNA test to be done for her second child, shared the update with her fans

In the video, she danced and shook her hips in jubilation, celebrating the good news as she stated in her post

Controversial social media personality Hellen Ati has shared an important update with her fans about the DNA test she requested from her alleged baby daddy.

The mother of two has been on a rampage online, dragging Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, over the paternity of her second son.

Reactions as Cubana Chiefpriest conceals defeat, accepts to do DNA test, Hellen Ati alleges. Photo credit@hellenati/@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

She has also raised eyebrows by involving the businessman’s wife and sister in the drama, sharing details about their private lives.

In a post on her Instagram story, Hellen Ati alleged that Cubana Chiefpriest is now ready to undergo the DNA test as requested.

Hellen Ati dances in excitement over the development

In her recording, she wore a black t-shirt and matching leggings as she danced joyfully. She even showcased different dance moves in excitement over the news about the DNA test.

However, she did not provide details on when the test would be conducted on the sample submitted by both parties.

Reactions to Hellen Ati’s video

Fans congratulated her for finally making progress in the case, adding that she is the best fit for Cubana Chiefpriest.

Cubana Chiefpriest trends over update about DNA test. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

However, some cautioned that she should not have made the announcement online. They advised that she remain calm so that if the test results are negative, she could move on without unnecessary drama from her fans.

Recall that Hellen Ati had previously attempted to take her life over the situation with her second son.

The mother of two was once hospitalised after sharing a cryptic post online about being ignored by the businessman.

At one point, she raised her son alone and faced criticism for it, while also vowing to hold Cubana Chief Priest accountable for his actions.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Hellen Ati's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the mother of two. Here are comments below:

@bee_wigsnweaves reacted:

"Until you see negative."

@benitaa_santiago commented:

"That means this City Boys movement runs a strict program of ."

@uchenna_ukah shared:

"This woman nah werey ooo, I don lafu taya."

@uchenna_ukah said:

"Afôbuike don meet e match."

@tobe630147 commented:

"He don dey chop APC money so enough money don dey to care for many children."

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama shares a picture

Legit.ng had reported that the Kenyan lady had shared some pictures of her son, whom she claimed was fathered by Cubana Chiefpriest.

The lady had claimed in 2023 that she had an affair with Cubana Chiefpriest, and he denied fathering the child.

She involved DPA about it, and they are set to drag Cubana Chiefpriest to court in the US over the paternity saga as they shared more details.

Source: Legit.ng