Sunday Igboho has mentioned those who actually looted his residence after the invasion of his house by the Nigerian security operatives

Recall that the Yoruba Nation activist has been on the wanted list of the federal government since he escaped arrest during the administration of the late President Muhammadu Buhari

In a viral video, the activist thanked President Bola Tinubu and the traditional rulers in Yorubaland for their intervention during the trial

The popular Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboro, has disclosed that when he had an encounter with the Nigerian security operatives during the heyday of his call for secession of the Yoruba from Nigeria, his house was looted by some members of his gang.

During the period, the activist escaped arrest to Benin Republic, the country declined to repatriate him to Nigeria at the request of the federal government. Since the administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari, Igboho has been on the wanted list of the federal government until recently, when President Bola Tinubu intervened in his case.

Speaking in the Yoruba language in a viral video, the activist thanked President Tinubu for removing him and the wanted list and the Yoruba Obas in the southwest, saying that their intervention was helpful during his trial. He recalled that he had once abused many of the traditional rulers and Tinubu, but they all stood by him.

He then stressed that anyone who supports and believes in him should always support and pray for President Tinubu, and none of his supporters should be against the second-term ambition of the Nigerian president.

His statement reads in part:

"How my house was looted, look at it, those who looted it are my boys who were following me. I thank God I didn’t die, imagine what would happen."

Nigerians react as Sunday Igboho recounts looting

However, Nigerians have started reacting to the confession of the activist. Below are some of their comments:

Odunlami commended Igboho for the state:

"They will call you all sorts of names coz of this, but don’t worry about their name-calling. Only you know wetin your eyes saw when it was storming. Thank God for your life, and learn from your mistakes. All the best, Igboho Ooṣa!"

Adetunji Adewolu commented on the creativity of Igboho:

"Wow! Sunday Igboho really knows how to mix drama with devotion! Keep the prayers coming, and maybe a little self-care too."

Blackdiamond

"Na only the guy no waiting e eye see. Government is bigger than anybody, no matter your followers, except Nnamdi Kanu, na only Kanu big pass government according to him lol."

MUFC_Family01 commended the action:

"Southwest don't tolerate sh!t the dot tribe tolerated and nursed, sure Igboho has learnt his lesson in a hard way."

Aremu Taofeek decried the revelation:

"Imagine, boys, that you’ve once fed are the ones that selling your properties from your back. Heartbroken."

