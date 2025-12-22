The Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has raised a fresh alarm over the allegation that some Fulani herdsmen killed three farmers in Igboho, his hometown in the Orelope local government area in the Oke-Ogun side of Oyo state, after the two came under a renewed attack.

The victims were identified as Ojeniyi Ojebayo, Aderoju Mukaila, and Olawuwo Saka. They were reportedly hacked by the herders after they resisted the grazing cattle from destroying their farms.

According to Vanguard, the victims were rushed to the hospital after the attack, but they succumbed to death despite the medical personnel.

In a statement issued by the Yoruba activist to journalists, Igboho called on President Bola Tinubu and the federal government to immediately take action to address the growing insecurity challenges in the rural communities across the southwest state and other parts in the region. He warned that the failure to take action could trigger conflict and widespread chaos that could be avoided.

This is coming barely a month after Igboho denied the allegation that he received N50 billion from the federal government to stop his agitation for a Yoruba nation. The activist made the denial in a live video with Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable.

Portable alleges Sunday Igboho collected money

The singer had earlier alleged that Igboho collected the money from the federal government, but in the latest video, he claimed he was only saying what he had seen on bloggers.

This came months after Igboho called on the Federal Government to delist him from its wanted list. The self-acclaimed activist also called on the government to prioritise security in the southwest region of the country.

Igboho reportedly made the call when he visited the palace of the Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Alao, on Tuesday, July 22. He then sought the royal support of the traditional ruler to facilitate his full freedom and reintegration into the country.

Sunday Igboho asks FG to free him

The activist also maintained that he was not happy that he did not have the required freedom to walk freely in his "fatherland". He maintained that he was not a criminal, adding that he had been threatened by some unknown persons, plotting to kill him. He lamented that he cannot sleep in his house.

He also decried that when he tried to get a Nigerian passport in Germany, he was told that the federal government had written to them that he was on the wanted list

