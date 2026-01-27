Sunday Igboho has returned to Nigeria after traditional rulers intervened and secured the removal of his name from the wanted persons list

Security agencies were deployed around his Ibadan residence as supporters and Yoruba groups gathered ahead of his arrival

Igboho was scheduled to visit the Olubadan of Ibadanland following his return from self-exile in Benin Republic

Chief Sunday Adeyemo, widely known as Sunday Igboho, is expected to return to Nigeria on Monday, January 26, 2026, marking a significant moment nearly four years after he went into self-exile.

Sources cited by The Nation said his arrival was imminent, barring any last-minute changes.

The development followed earlier confirmation by his spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, that all arrangements had been completed after prominent Yoruba monarchs persuaded President Bola Tinubu to approve the removal of Igboho’s name from the list of wanted persons.

The decision cleared the path for his unhindered return to the country.

Olubadan, Ooni paved way for return

Koiki had disclosed that the intervention was led by respected traditional rulers, including the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; and the Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Alao.

According to him, their efforts, alongside sustained advocacy by Yoruba leaders at home and abroad, resulted in Igboho’s clearance by the authorities.

Upon arrival, Igboho is expected to proceed directly to the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadanland to pay homage and formally acknowledge the monarch’s role in facilitating his return.

According to the same report, there was visible security presence around Igboho’s residence in the Soka area of Ibadan ahead of his arrival.

Detachments of police officers and other security agencies were stationed at strategic points within the neighbourhood as a precautionary measure.

Confirming the development, Koiki told Nation,

“As I’m speaking to you, Chief Sunday Adeyemo is on his way to Nigeria. He should be there any moment from now. You know he resides in Benin Republic and he is on his way to Ibadan to meet Olubadan today by special grace of God.”

Koiki added that Igboho was no longer being sought by Nigerian authorities, attributing the outcome to royal mediation, political goodwill and persistent engagement by Yoruba leaders.

Igboho's supporters gather for homecoming

Supporters of the Yoruba nation activist had already converged on his residence to welcome him.

Members of various Yoruba socio-cultural organisations, including the Oodua Peoples’ Congress, Agbekoya Vigilante Group and Ifelodun Security Network, were seen at the location awaiting his arrival.

Igboho’s return is viewed by supporters as a homecoming. He had last been in Nigeria in 2024 when he attended his late mother’s burial ceremony.

