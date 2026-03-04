Governor Dapo Abiodun warned that critics seeking to tarnish his administration’s image might find themselves relocated to IDP camps

A Nigerian content creator identified as Alado has addressed the controversy surrounding his viral criticism of Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun State.

The drama began after Alado released a video where he openly criticised the state government over the poor condition of roads.

In the clip, he reportedly used harsh words while expressing frustration about damage to his vehicle during visits to the state.

Baba Alado explains that his outburst was fueled by the repeated damage to his vehicle caused by the state's dilapidated road network.

In a now widely circulated video, Governor Abiodun responded to critics of his administration, hinting that some individuals attacking his government online could be sent to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

The governor further alleged that certain critics were sponsored to tarnish his image.

Though he did not mention Alado by name in the initial clip, social media users quickly linked his comments to the content creator’s earlier outburst.

Unconfirmed reports later surfaced claiming that security operatives, including officers of the DSS and the police, allegedly laid siege to Alado’s residence following the viral video.

Some online users claimed the creator had gone into hiding, though there hasn't. In a fresh video response, Alado apologised to the governor for the tone and choice of words used in his initial clip.

“First, let me say that I am not afraid of being arrested because we voted you to make our grievances known,” he said.

However, he admitted that his frustration may have influenced how he addressed the governor.

“I would like to apologise for the way I addressed you in the video. I said everything that I said out of frustration because my car was damaged due to bad road the two times I visited the state.”

Alado also denied allegations that he was sponsored to criticise the administration.

“I will also deny that I was paid to attack your administration,” he added.

Watch Alado's apology to Governor Dapo Abiodun below:

Reactions trail Baba Alado's apology to Dapo Abiodun

Taiwo Oluwashegun Holawale shared:

"To cut the long story short, you sha don later come back come beg..... You are a very stupid fellow, you knw even get mind self, idiotic guy na him you be."

Adebayo Olufemi noted:

"For goodness sake. When has it become crime to say the truth. All what the guy said is truth. This is exactly why Nigeria us the way it is and will continue to be like this. Govnor didnt perform and someone is calling him out and that has become a crime. The only aspect I fault the guy that cursing the guvnor. Pls let's be sensible for ones now."

@Husaen Agbesinga Bakiyyatu Salaf:

"But to say the fact is important to train who lack home training, not bcs of today is bcs of tomorrow. Ma worry baba Alado wan kan ma koe logban ni"

Dapo Abiodun warns that critics seeking to tarnish his administration's image might find themselves relocated to IDP camps.

