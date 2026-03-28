Wale Adenuga stated that Abiodun Ayoyinka allegedly attempted to register the "Papa Ajasco" trademark independently

Despite the heavy friction and the actor’s dismissal, Adenuga admits that Ayoyinka’s unique talent made him almost impossible to replace

The producer shared how a breach of trust involving an unauthorized tour led to the star being axed

Veteran filmmaker Wale Adenuga has provided fresh insight into the long-standing controversy surrounding the removal and eventual return of Abiodun Ayoyinka as the lead character in the iconic Papa Ajasco series.

This is coming after Ayoyinka’s recent outburst about his financial struggle despite his fame on the show.

Wale Adenuga says that Abiodun Ayoyinka allegedly attempted to register the "Papa Ajasco" trademark independently. Photos: Wale Adenuga/Abiodun Ayoyinka.

Source: Instagram

However, in an interview with The PUNCH, Adenuga disclosed that the actor’s initial exit from the show was due to what he described as serious misconduct, including actions that allegedly threatened the integrity of the brand.

According to the producer, Ayoyinka organised an unauthorised tour using the Papa Ajasco name without the consent of the production team

The situation reportedly escalated further when the Nigerian Copyright Commission alerted the producers to an attempt by the actor to independently register the Papa Ajasco brand.

Adenuga described the development as a turning point.

“That level of betrayal led to his dismissal,” he said.

Despite the circumstances surrounding his removal, Ayoyinka later returned to the role, a decision Adenuga said was based on practical considerations rather than sentiment.

“I understand the psychology of actors. Sometimes the most talented can also be the most difficult,” he explained.

The filmmaker added that producers are often faced with difficult choices between managing personalities and preserving quality.

“As a producer, you sometimes have to choose between talent and temperament,” he said.

Talent hard to ignore

Adenuga admitted that Ayoyinka’s talent played a significant role in his eventual reinstatement.

“Despite everything, I would still work with him because he is a good actor,” he added.

Ayoyinka gets new stage name

Meanwhile, it is a fresh start for Ayoyinka, as he announced his new stage name.

In a video he shared on his Instagram page, rather than introduce himself as Papa Ajasco, the comic actor, while addressing his fans, referred to himself as 'Bondu Alaska.'

Appreciating his fans for their support, the Nollywood star revealed, 'I am a new person,' as he promised not to let them down.

He stated: "Ladies and gentlemen, good morning Nigerians, my name is Bondu Alaska, the one and only Bondu Alaska. I want to use this medium to thank all Nigerians that because they have done a lot. I am a new person now and I promise I will not let you down. Thank you."

Wale Adenuga Finally Shares Real Reason He Sacked Abiodun Ayoyinka as 'Papa Ajasco'

Source: Instagram

What Papa Ajasco said about Tinubu

Legit.ng previously reported that Papa Ajasco shared the usual exchange between him and President Bola Tinubu whenever he welcomes the president at the airport.

In a video from his recent interview with media personality Lucky Udu, Papa Ajasco mentioned President Tinubu among the prominent figures who know him.

According to the actor, he and the president only shake hands whenever they welcome him at the airport.

Source: Legit.ng