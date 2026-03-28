Seyi Law claimed that Nigeria’s net foreign reserves were at a precarious $1 billion when Tinubu took over, but have now soared to a staggering $40 billion

The comedian hailed the removal of the fuel subsidy as a masterstroke against systemic graft

The entertainer praised the government for curbing university strikes and providing stipends to nearly one million students

Comedian Seyi Law has declared his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that the current administration pulled Nigeria back from the edge of economic collapse.

The entertainer made the remarks on Friday during the APC National Convention in Abuja, where he spoke passionately about the country’s economic direction and the President's leadership.

Addressing attendees at the event, Seyi Law described the situation the President inherited as critical, claiming the country’s financial state was near breaking point.

Seyi Law claims that Nigeria’s net foreign reserves were at a precarious $1 billion when Tinubu took over. Photos: Seyi Law/Bola Tinubu.

Source: Instagram

“This is a man I am willing to stake everything for,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria’s net foreign reserves were once dangerously low, at about one billion dollars.

“But today, we are talking about about 40 billion dollars in net reserves and over 50 billion dollars in gross reserves,” he added.

Seyi Law also spoke about some of the administration’s most debated policies, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy.

“On the first day of his inauguration, he struck corruption by stopping the fuel subsidy regime,” he said.

He further defended the decision to float the naira, explaining that it helped align the official and parallel market exchange rates.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Seyi Law's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@alt_untold stated:

"The issue when celebrities and entertainers cross over into politics is that they often operate with a level of sycophancy and desperation that surpasses even that of career politicians. They are usually willing to stake everything for their own interests, and they don’t even try to hide it. That’s what we’re witnessing with recent developments."

@officialhighdan commented:

"This is what they tell themselves, I don’t have a problem with the reform but what’s the benefits of a reform that the citizens suffer for 3 years, they don’t have a breathing space. They can’t point out anything they are enjoying. At least let them be able to enjoy something. Let them breathe not everytime rice."

@THEPROCESSIR shared:

"You only stake so much if you are benefiting from the system, he’s not even paying attention to what are you saying. How do children of this parents cope knowing their parent paid part in ruining the country"

Seyi Law hails the removal of the fuel subsidy as a masterstroke against systemic graft. Photos: Seyi Law.

Source: Instagram

Seyi Law clashes with Atiku's son online

Legit.ng also reported that Seyi Law exchanged words online with Shehu Abubakar, son of former vice president Atiku Abubakar, over comments about President Tinubu.

Shehu criticised Tinubu in a post reacting to remarks by former US president Donald Trump, who described Nigeria as a “now disgraced country” while threatening possible US military intervention over alleged attacks on Christians.

The comedian responded by accusing Shehu of hypocrisy and referencing allegations previously linked to his father.

Source: Legit.ng