Cubana Chiefpriest has shared a video of his trip to Owerri to spend Christmas with his family

In the clip, he is seen in a convoy, with expensive cars lined up on the road to announce his arrival

He distributed food items to many people who came to welcome him, and cows for the festivities were also visible

Celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, made a statement while travelling to his village to celebrate Christmas.

The businessman travelled to Owerri for the Yuletide with his family, sharing videos and pictures of his visit to his hometown.

Fans react to Cubana Chiefpriest's video as he storms Owerri with food items, convoy. Photo credit@cubanachefpriest

Source: Instagram

In the footage, Cubana Chiefpriest is seen in a convoy of black, expensive cars, some of which don’t have plate numbers.

They followed each other as they made their way to his home. Cubana Chiefpriest was warmly welcomed by a large crowd of people who had gathered to receive food items from him.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares food items to villagers

He was seen stepping out of one of the cars with his family, as the convoy made its way through the town.

Cubana Chiefpriest's fans praise him over deed in Owerri. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

In the video, cartons of noodles, bags of rice, cartons of tomato paste, and groundnut oil were on display to be shared with the villagers who came to greet him.

Children were given cartons of noodles, while adults and elderly people received bags of rice and oil. The joy was palpable as they happily displayed their gifts in the video.

Cubana Chiefpriest's past deeds in his village

This is not the first time Cubana Chiefpriest has given back to his community.

Last year, he hosted a carnival-like festival for his birthday and distributed food items to many people.

He also shared a video showcasing the construction of a road in Owerri, which he funded for the benefit of the community.

Here is the Instagram video of Cubana Chiefpriest here:

How fans reacted to Cubana Chiefpriest's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the businessman about his homecoming. Many hailed him while calling him sweet names over his gesture. Here are comments below:

@substance_tee commented:

"The pride of the whole town. God will continue to bless the giver."

@palotropy stated:

"Money na Ocean for this side. God continue to bless and increase you beyond measures."

@ officialadaorachukwuma reacted:

"It takes someone with a good heart to give. God bless you so much CP."

@richnawater stated:

"You are the best! I love you. Family forever ."

@christmasdecorators_ef shared:

"God will continue to bless you active CP."

@iamnaniboi reacted:

"Chief Priest deserves a national honour and recognition this year. He shutt down everything."

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama shares pictures

Legit.ng had reported that Cubana Chiefpriest's baby mama had shared some pictures of her son, whom she claimed was fathered by him. The lady had claimed in 2023 that she had an affair with Cubana Chiefpriest, and he denied fathering the child.

She involved DPA about it, and they planned to drag Cubana Chiefpriest to court in the US over the paternity saga as they shared more details.

Source: Legit.ng