VeryDarkMan reacted strongly to Blessing CEO’s emotional videos about battling stage 4 breast cancer, raising concerns about the lack of medical proof

He questioned her past controversies and said her track record made it difficult for him to believe the claim, urging her to provide hospital reports to support her claims

The activist also warned against using health issues for attention or financial support, emphasising that cancer should never be used to mislead people online

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has reacted to the viral videos of controversial influencer Blessing Okoro, popularly called Blessing CEO, where she claimed she is battling stage four breast cancer.

Legit.ng recalls that the self-acclaimed relationship expert shared several emotional clips yesterday, claiming she's battling stage 4 breast cancer, selling her properties to fund treatment, and also appealed for financial support from the public.

VeryDarkMan expresses doubt about Blessing CEO's cancer claim, says her track record makes it hard to believe without medical documentation. Photo: verydarkblackman/officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

VDM, speaking through a video shared on his Instagram page on 26 March, expressed doubt about the authenticity of Blessing's claims.

He noted that while she cut her hair and announced she was selling her properties, she failed to provide hospital reports or receipts to back up her diagnosis.

The social media critic explained that cancer is a serious issue and should not be used for clout or financial gain.

"I just hope what Blessing CEO is saying is true because cancer is a very sensitive matter globally. Please, let's know what we are doing."

The Ratel President recalled Blessing CEO's past controversies, including the 2019 incident where she falsely claimed ownership of a house, which later led to her arrest.

According to him, such history makes it difficult to believe her present story.

He warned that emotional appeals without proof could mislead people into donating money under false pretences.

"From your track record, I don't believe this kind of thing. It's possible you want to use it to raise money or chase clout again."

“I don’t believe Blessing CEO’s cancer claim is true. She hasn’t provided any evidence. You came online with an emotional appeal, but no medical reports or proof of treatment. Canc£r is a very s£nsitive topic to use because it’s incurable and has claimed many lives”

VeryDarkMan emphasised that stage four cancer is the most advanced stage, often spreading to vital organs, and insisted that Blessing CEO should present medical evidence before asking for public support.

Watch VeryDarkMan's video below:

Netizens react to VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Awhen2000 said:

"Exactly the point she's one of those people who do anything for clout, I sha hope is true she need am true true."

@AMERICALOVER01 commented:

"Health matters are sensitive. Instead of assuming, it's better to wait for confirmed information or official updates before drawing conclusions."

@owoshuk12 wrote:

"This is another perspective though, but i doubt she can come out and use her health issue to catch cruise and beg for money."

@ann_omatf reacted:

"No receipts, no trust. Always good to verify before supporting, online claims fit be misleading sometimes. Pity."

@LyfAcrosBorders said:

"It's wise to stay cautious. Without hospital records or a doctor's confirmation, it's hard to know if the claim is genuine. Asking for evidence isn't just skepticism, it's protecting yourself and others from being misled."

VeryDarkMan raises concerns over Blessing CEO’s cancer claim, urges her to provide medical proof and warns Nigerians to be careful. Photo: verydarkblackman/officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

VDM makes bold claim about Tinubu's political plans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan sparked fresh political conversations after sharing his views about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s plans.

In a video, he claimed that the President might be preparing beyond the 2027 elections and possibly looking towards a longer-term ambition.

He added that the current political structure and dominance of the ruling party could influence future elections in the country.

Source: Legit.ng