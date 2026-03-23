VDM claimed that President Bola Tinubu is no longer just eyeing a second term, but is allegedly laying the groundwork to remain in power until 2030 and beyond

He pointed to the APC’s growing dominance across the 36 states and the National Assembly as a calculated move toward a total political monopoly

VDM argued that with the majority of governors and lawmakers already aligned with the ruling party, the path to consolidating power has become a guarantee

Social media personality Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has stirred fresh political conversations after sharing his thoughts on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s future plans.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the influencer made a bold claim about what he believes could be unfolding behind the scenes.

According to him, the President may not just be focused on the 2027 elections.

VDM claims that President Bola Tinubu is no longer just eyeing a second term. Photos: VDM/Bola Tinubu

Source: Instagram

Speaking in the video, VDM suggested that the current political landscape points to a longer-term ambition.

“I don’t think President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is preparing for the 2027 election. I think he is preparing for 2030 too,” he said.

He went further to claim that the President's focus may extend beyond a second term, hinting at the possibility of a third-term agenda.

For many viewers, the statement added a new layer to ongoing political discussions in the country.

VDM backed his claims by pointing to what he described as the growing dominance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across different levels of government.

According to him, the party’s control of multiple states and influence within the National Assembly could play a role in shaping future elections.

“With 31 governors out of 35 already with APC, and most members of the National Assembly aligned, it’s almost a guarantee,” he stated.

He argued that such political strength could make it easier to consolidate power over time.

The influencer also raised concerns about what he described as a possible move toward a one-party system.

He suggested that the current political structure could evolve into a situation where opposition becomes less effective.

“Tinubu wants to rule for a third term. He is pursuing a one-party system,” he added.

Legit.ng recalled that VDM recently shared a worrying video about what might befall him amid his feud with Mukoro Michelle, better known as King Mitchy.

In the emotional video, VDM alleged that his life is under threat because of the feud. He stated that if anything happens to him, King Mitchy and Seyi Tinubu, whom he described as her alleged sponsor, should be held responsible.

VDM explained that his friend, Dkokope, had a chat with King Mitchy while trying to wade into the dispute.

Watch the video here:

VDM argued that with the majority of governors already aligned with the ruling party, the path to consolidating power has become a guarantee. Photo: VDM

Source: Instagram

Comedian Deeone shares observation about VDM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the former Big Brother Naija housemate was observant about all that was happening around social media activist, VDM.

The TikToker had alerted Nigerians that his NGO website was hacked and money stolen from it, though many didn't believe him, but he still insisted that it was true.

Source: Legit.ng