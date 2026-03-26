Blessing CEO, in a new video, has addressed critics expressing doubt over her stage 4 cancer claim

The influencer in an emotional video shared how she is still living in denial despite the state of her health

She also opened up about the series of advice she has been receiving from people, stirring reactions online

Nigerian self-acclaimed relationship expert and influencer, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has reacted to claims about her stage 4 cancer announcement being a prank.

Recall that Blessing CEO sparked reactions on social media after she announced her battle with cancer in an emotional video.

Blessing CEO addresses prank speculations after cancer announcement. Credit: officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

The influencer, who had also called on the general public for financial help, had put her properties up on distress sale to raise money for chemotherapy treatment.

Despite this, some Nigerians remained skeptical about her claim, with the likes of social media critic VeryDarkMan asking Blessing to provide evidence of her diagnosis.

In a new video she shared on Thursday, March 26, 2026, Blessing CEO addressed her critics, saying it shows many are ignorant.

According to the influencer, she is still living in denial even though she is getting ready to move to the hospital. She disclosed that she is scared of going to the hospital as she barely falls sick.

"To everyone saying my stage 4 cancer is a prank, it is not a prank. Some people are saying how did it jump to stage 4, it shows a lot of people are ignorant. Right now, I am still living in denial even though I am packing my bags to go to the hospital. I am scared because I don’t go to hospitals. I barely fall sick. Now people are saying I should blend vegetables together, I don’t eat vegetables," Blessing CEO said in the video.

Blessing CEO calls her critics ignorant as share more details about battle with cancer. Credit: officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Slide the post below to watch clips of Blessing CEO responding to her critics:

Reactions as Blessing CEO replies critics

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens continued to share diverse opinions. Read them below:

gistmilltv_ reacted:

"Why do lots of people think this is a prank? Because she catches cruise alot."

michaelbrandon7588 reacted:

"Make she post medical report."

p____lhayor said:

"Blessing CEO what gan gan ni pato is doing you?"

meedhe_ commented:

"The only way people can believe is if you share your test / scan results from a reputable hospital. People will then take you serious."

ceelciglow reacted:

"People who get vexed with people who dont believe talks and words of mouth but fact evidence are funny, Habba upload letterheaded paper of hospital documents diagnosis for verification."

Doctor points out inconsistencies in Blessing CEO's claim

Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian doctor criticised relationship influencer Blessing CEO's emotional video appeal for donations toward a mastectomy.

Addressing the video,the doctor highlighted inconsistencies in Blessing's claim.

According to the doctor, stage 4 breast cancer means the cancer had spread beyond the breast, to other distant organs like the liver, lungs, and brain.

He questioned the medical practitioner who told the influencer she would need to undergo surgery to confirm how far it has spread when she already stated that she is battling with stage 4 cancer.

Source: Legit.ng