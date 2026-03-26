A Nigerian doctor has reacted to Blessing CEO's stage 4 breast cancer claim in a video making waves on social media

Recall that the relationship influencer had shared a series of videos speaking about her ailment while pleading for public support

Addressing the viral video, the doctor shared what stage four cancer looks like, stirring reactions

A Nigerian doctor on X, formerly Twitter with the handle @the_beardedsina has criticised relationship influencer Blessing CEO's emotional video appeal for donations toward a mastectomy.

Recall that Legit.ng reported on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, that Blessing CEO announced in a viral video that she was battling stage 4 cancer.

Doctor sparks conversation as he shares observations about Blessing CEO's cancer claim. Credit: blessingceo

Source: Instagram

In a series of videos, the influencer, who shared plans to auction her wigs and properties, pleaded for financial support from the public.

Addressing the video, Dr Sina highlighted inconsistencies in Blessing's claim.

According to the doctor, stage 4 breast cancer means the cancer had spread beyond the breast, to other distant organs like the liver, lungs, and brain.

He questioned the medical practitioner who told the influencer she would need to undergo surgery to confirm how far it has spread when she already stated that she is battling with stage 4 cancer.

The doctor expressed displeasure at how some celebrities like Blessing CEO put Nigerian doctors in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

Reactions as Nigerian doctor shares observations about Blessing CEO stage 4 cancer claim. Credit: officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

"I hate what celebs like Blessing CEO do, making it look like Doctors in Nigeria don't know what they are doing. Now let's fact check some things. A Video emerged in the morning , where Blessing CEO allegedly sais she had Stage 4 Breast Cancer

For context, Stage 4 Breast cancer means the cancer has spread beyond the Breast, to other distant organs eg Liver, Lungs, Brain, etc. Now you come with a video that is saying Doctors want to do a mastectomy to confirm how far it has spread etc How??? Same you, that already said Stage 4 Which Doctor told you they want to remove your entire breast to know how far it has spread. Really?

Just to mention it is unlikely you want to do a Mastectomy for a stage 4 Breast cancer and most likely other therapies will likely be considered cos the cancer has left the Breast except perhaps reducing the size. So what's the truth exactly? All these stories will just keep worsening the mistrust in our Health system," he said.

Doctor's reaction to Blessing CEO's bold claim is below:

Reactions to Blessing CEO'S cancer claim

Blessing CEO, known for past controversies, is yet to share medical reports to confirm her claim, prompting widespread skepticism on social media.

While some netizens expressed empathy for what they considered genuine suffering, others accused her of clout-chasing, noting her shaved head despite no prior chemotherapy.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

Tobielobba said:

"She's confused, maybe the cancer came with confusion. I hope she gets better and gets all the help she needs."

Kemitycoon said:

"I cannot take Blessing serious until I see a doctor’s report, she’s full of lies."

samstrongng reacted:

"Majority of “Doctors in Nigeria don't know what they are doing”! Probably best for her to seek a second opinion outside Nigeria."

DrStuff2 commented:

"Actually, the information from the video is not accurate and it is shallow."

papi_demillie reacted:

"I no suppose laugh. But I laugh well well. You Dey stage 4 and you dey look like that. Your cheeks round well well, you no Dey cachetic, not pale from all your videos. She doesn’t know the meaning of stage 4 breast CA. LMAOOOOOOO."

Uriel Oputa addresses Blessing CEO's stage 4 cancer

Legit.ng previously reported that reality star Uriel Oputa reacted strongly to a viral video of Blessing CEO, where she emotionally claimed she was scared because she was on stage 4.

Uriel expressed concern that such a serious matter was being presented without clarity, stating that cancer is not something to be used loosely for attention.

The reality TV star explained that the video only mentioned “stage 4” without stating what type of cancer or giving any details, which she found disturbing.

Source: Legit.ng