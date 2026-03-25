Blessing CEO left many worried after revealing she's battling stage 4 cancer, sharing emotional updates that drew strong reactions from followers online

In a new video, the influencer announced that she's auctioning personal belongings, explaining that she needed funds urgently for chemotherapy and other medical care

Her posts triggered mixed reactions across social media, with some people expressing deep concern and prayers, while others questioned the situation and hoped it was not a publicity move

Controversial relationship expert and social media influencer Blessing Okoro, widely known as Blessing CEO, has sparked concerns on social media as she began selling her personal belongings to raise money for cancer treatment.

The move came shortly after she revealed that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, shocking many of her followers.

Blessing CEO announces she is selling wigs and clothes to raise funds for treatment after revealing she has stage 4 cancer. Photo: officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Just a few hours later, Blessing CEO explained through a video on her Instagram page that she was auctioning her wigs, and even her clothes, to cover the costs of chemotherapy and other medical care.

The self-acclaimed relationship expert noted that many admirers had often complimented her wigs, and she decided to make them available at affordable prices to generate funds.

She said:

“Hey guys to those of you who have always admired my wigs, so I'm going to be auctioning them for sale, yes for sale. For those who have been saying, Blessing, I love your wig, I love your wig, these are my wigs for collections, they are quite much. So I'm going to auction them, make it as affordable as possible, because I need money for chemo.

Then, after the hairs, we start to auction the clothes, my clothes are as much as brand new, trust me guys. Jean collects whatever, we're going to auction them. So please, fastest finger, send me a DM and don't stress me, I'm already going through a lot.”

Her announcement has stirred deep concern among fans and the wider public, as she continues to share updates about her health and efforts to fund her treatment.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Blessing CEO's announcement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@trustchibaby:

“Hope everything is fine hope it just you texting your relevant power Biko oo I hope this is your normal content abeg I no get strength 😍 wishing you strength nnem you are coming out stronger in everything”

@nancy_spiritual_empiire:

“Blessing please stop auctioning your things, we will get thru this ❤️❤️”

@mimi.victor.5036:

“😢😢😢😢 this is breaking me now I've loved you from a distance. Divine healing I pray”

@thelma.ekpenyong:

“Ahhhhhh. If this is true. Life is so unfair 😔💔. Stay strong”

@obiefunachidieberenuella:

“She have deleted the post about her having cancer 😢 God abeg I just pray this is a content”

@accessoriesbywave.moore1:

“This is very bad,cancer isn’t something to joke with. Of all the content to do,Cancer is a no no and if this is true,them I pray God steps in and give you divine healing”

Blessing CEO shares emotional video as she puts wigs, clothes up for sale after cancer diagnosis. Photo: officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Blessing CEO advises Regina Daniels

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Blessing CEO reacted to the marital crisis involving Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and Senator Ned Nwoko.

She spoke in a video where she became emotional and advised Regina to remain silent or use an anonymous blogger if she needed to speak.

Blessing CEO also urged people to support Regina Daniels and warned that help was needed urgently, as the situation involved power and ego.

Source: Legit.ng