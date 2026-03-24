Obi Cubana has returned to social media following his recent apology to Igbos, which went viral

The businessman, in a new post, shared a video of himself with Seyi Tinubu and a colleague overseas

Obi Cubana also dropped a message about leadership and responsibilities, stirring reactions from netizens

Nigerian socialite and businessman Obi Cubana, whose real name is Obinna Iyiegbu, has caused another round of buzz following a new video of him with Seyi Tinubu overseas.

The video shared via Cubana's Instagram page on Tuesday, March 23, captured him with Seyi and another colleague conversing as they stepped out.

Obi Cubana spotted conversing with Seyi Tinubu abroad in new video. Credit: obicubana/seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

They also embraced each other like brothers before Seyi departed.

In a caption of the video, Cubana hinted they had lunch together.

"Leadership is a responsibility.....life is a marathon not a sprint!! Tuesday Lunch with the family," the businessman wrote in the caption of the video.

He also included a song Uzo Ano by Flavour and Phyno in the background, which also left netizens talking.

Obi Cubana's meeting with Seyi Tinubu, further reiterating his support for President Tinubu's re-election, comes after his viral apology to Igbos.

Legit.ng reported that Obi Cubana tendered an apology after his controversial remarks about Igbo people and politics sparked outrage online.

His statement, suggesting that Igbo people lack knowledge, was made during a City Boy Movement event in Enugu, where he appeared alongside Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, and many people felt he was downplaying the community’s political struggles.

Obi Cubana's song choice in new video with Seyi Tinubu captions attention. Credit: obicubana

Source: Instagram

Clarifying the statement, the billionaire businessman explained that his words were misunderstood, stating that only ten seconds of his three-minute speech were shared.

The video of Obi Cubana with Seyi Tinubu overseas is below:

Reactions to Obi Cubana's video with Seyi Tinubu

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse comments about the linkup. Read them below:

hendrix.stanley said:

"I pity who believe say you truly apologize."

rundecc commented:

"Can't this lunch be eaten in Nigeria? Why spend so much to fly to London just to eat and discuss. When that funds can be used to train myself and 19 others to go learn tech in a UK school."

3dsporttv commented:

"See music lol share the cake."

pat3rik9 reacted:

"Life is a marathon Hmmm Coming from you Don’t wanna b rude tho … I’ll keep my comment."

alexanderspencer701 said:

"But ask that guy you were with does he see Nigeria look like that place he visited under his father?"

custeee commented:

"If you believe so much in the BAT government your family for dey Nigeria but them dey UK dey live soft life, God dey sha."

virtual_sporty_king reacted:

"Nah Only City Boys Dey See Lunch Eat Chai."

Obi Cubana celebrates wife on her birthday

Legit.ng also reported that Obi Cubana celebrated his wife, Ebele Iyiegbu, in a heartfelt Instagram post as she marked her birthday in style.

He praised her for being beautiful both inside and out, sharing a video and expressing how much her rare inner beauty means to him.

The couple, married for over 17 years, remain one of Nigeria’s admired pairs and continue to celebrate their bond through anniversaries and affectionate public messages.

Source: Legit.ng