Videos and pictures from Obi Cubana and the City Boy Movement's meeting with Enugu governor Peter Mbah have surfaced online

The highlight was a video of the businessman sharing the main goal of the pro-Tinubu group ahead of the 2027 elections

Obi Cubana and some Igbo businessmen's support for Tinubu's re-election bid has once again sparked reactions on social media

Prominent businessman and socialite Obi Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, has once again endorsed President Bola Tinubu's re-election through City Boy Movement during a recent visit to Enugu state governor Peter Mbah.

Obi Cubana, who is the southeast zonal coordinator of the pro-Tinubu group, emphasised its main goal is about the progress of Igbo land via federal alignment and educating southeasterners on the reason to align with the president's re-election bid.

He stated that City Boy Movement is not a political party of a group of young people, especially businessmen, for the progress of the southeast.

“We stand on Bola Tinubu’s mandate. The City Boy Movement is not a political party, it is primary designed for the re-election bid of Mr President. The unique thing is that is about young people mostly businessmen not mostly politicians, but people who want the betterment of Igbo. Our people lack knowledge and it is our responsibility to educate them. We stand solidly behind Tinubu," he said in a video.

Sharing pictures from the meeting on his Instagram page on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, Obi Cubana appreciated Governor Mbah for the warm reception.

"Your Excellency, the digital Governor of Enugu State Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.....thanks for the wonderful reception and massive support today! Enugu State is a model!!! Peter Mbah is a certified City Boy," he wrote in a caption.

The video of Obi Cubana speaking about City Boy Movement goal is below:

The pictures Obi Cubana shared from his meeting with Governor Peter Mbah is below:

Reactions trail Obi Cubana's comment

While some supporters praised the businessman's strategic bridge-building to power, others criticised him and other City Boy Movement members. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

Mbhwandies said:

"On his mandate we shall stand till 2031!!! When last did Nigeria have a pro-active president like PBAT? When o?? A president that listens and interacts with the people especially the youths. I’m a proud city girl."

Olorofo commented:

"If you listen to what Obi Cubana said, you will believe in the movement and join the movement especially to the Ibo people. You can’t always play divisive politics and expect to win or get something good out of the government."

Everypolitics1 said:

"When cubana speaks, is he truly speaking for the ordinary Igbo people, or is he speaking for the interests of the wealthy elites?"

Blaqboy_kharly said:

"A wealthy man telling poor people who to vote for… A govt driving people into poverty… How does this even work, bcos no individual can influence me into who to vote for, except the candidate himself."

Obi Cubana's brother announces 2027 ambition

Legit.ng reported that Obi Cubana's younger brother, Ikenna Iyiegbu, declared his intention to contest in the 2027 general elections.

Ike Cubana is set to contest for a place in the House of Representatives under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), to represent the Idemili North and South Federal Constituency.

He also included a flyer, which featured his picture and details about his political ambition.

Source: Legit.ng