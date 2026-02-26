Nigerian billionaire businessman Obi Cubana showered his wife, Lush Eby, with sweet words as she celebrated her birthday on February 26

The socialite shared a video that captured his wife's beauty and elegance on social media with heartfelt messages, while Lush Eby responded with gratitude to her husband

Celebrities and fans flooded the comment section with birthday wishes and praise for the couple's genuine affection

Nigerian billionaire businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, widely known as Obi Cubana, has celebrated his wife, Ebele Iyiegbu, popularly known as Lush Eby, as she marked her birthday in style.

The socialite, who is known for professing his love for his wife, took to Instagram on Thursday, February 26, 2026, to honour her, sharing a video and a heartfelt message that captured his admiration and affection.

Obi Cubana celebrates wife Ebele Iyiegbu’s birthday with an emotional Instagram message. Photo: obi_cubana/lush_eby

Source: Instagram

Obi Cubana expressed that his wife is not only beautiful on the outside but also possesses a rare inner beauty that makes her stand out.

The businessman described her as the most beautiful woman with the most beautiful soul, emphasising how special the day is to him.

“Today is my wife's birthday!! To the most beautiful woman with the most beautiful soul @lush_eby .....happy birthday! Today is for you my baby! Odogwu atugo down for you! Anyi apua 💃💃💃❤️❤️❤️❤️” he wrote.

The couple, who have been married for over 17 years, remain one of Nigeria’s most admired celebrity pairs.

In 2025, they celebrated their wedding anniversary, which further showed their enduring bond and commitment to each other.

Replying to her husband’s touching post, Lush Eby showed her appreciation with a sweet message, calling him her “Sucre” and thanking him warmly.

She wrote:

“My Sucre! Thank you so much 😍😍😍😍”

Check out Obi Cubana's Instagram post celebrating his wife Lush Eby on her birthday below:

Reactions as Obi Cubana celebrates his wife

Fans and celebrities like Cubana Chief Priest joined in celebrating Lush Eby's birthday, praising the couple's enduring love.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@cubana_chiefpriest said:

"Happy birthday Ma. God bless you more and more and more."

@STAGEMICHAEL1 commented:

"See sweet love o. Obi Cubana and wife still dey do parade for house like say dem just marry yesterday. Happy birthday to Mama Cubana! May God continue to bless una union, pocket, and that fine mansion."

@1stKingzWeb3 wrote:

"Don't you love that she's covered up? No sane man follows a naked woman around or even agrees to accept that he knows her. Decency is s£xy!"

nonsoozoemena reacted:

"Happy birthday our very own Ide Diya! Do have more splendid years ahead."

sir_chu_akaeze said:

"Happy birthday Odogwu nwanyi, lady Lush. Abadatuluja. Stay blessed."

Obi Cubana showers praise on wife Lush Eby as she marks a new age. Photo: obi_cubana/lush_eby

Source: Instagram

Obi Cubana meets Soludo ahead of 2027 elections

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi Cubana and the South East team of the City Boy Movement paid a courtesy visit to Anambra state governor Charles Soludo at the Government House in Awka.

Obi Cubana shared pictures from the meeting on his social media page on Friday, February 20, 2026. The businessman disclosed that they discussed the progress of Anambra state.

He sparked reactions after declaring Soludo a "City Boy," hinting at the governor's support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng