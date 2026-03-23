Prominent businessman Obi Cubana has apologised to the Igbo community after controversial remarks about their political knowledge triggered widespread criticism

The statement was made during a City Boy Movement event in Enugu, where Obi Cubana spoke about educating people on political dynamics and power structures

In a recent interview, the businessman clarified that only 10 seconds of his 3-minute speech were shared, and his words were meant to encourage structured political education

Prominent Igbo businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has tendered an apology after his controversial remarks about Igbo people and politics sparked outrage online.

His statement, suggesting that Igbo people lack knowledge, was made during a City Boy Movement event in Enugu, where he appeared alongside Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, and was widely criticised as dismissive of the community’s political struggles.

Obi Cubana apologises after sparking outrage with controversial remarks about the Igbo people. Photo: obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

While clarifying the statement in a recent interview with BBC Igbo, the billionaire businessman explained that his words had been misunderstood, stating that only 10 seconds of his 3-minute speech were shared.

According to Obi Cubana, his intention was not to insult the intelligence of his people but to encourage them to gain deeper knowledge of political structures and national governance.

“What I said about Igbos lacking knowledge was misconstrued. I spoke for about 3 minutes but only 10 seconds of my speech was shared. What I meant was that our people do not understand how Government at the Centre works and that if we did, it will benefit us. You cannot throw the baby away with the bath water. I am sorry to anyone that feels offended by what I said.”

Watch the video of Obi Cubana's apology below:

Netizens react to Obi Cubana's apology

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Chubbytweets999 said:

"Ewu awusa. Even while trying to explain. He now said we didn't listen very well. That's why we didn't understand him. Another insult to Ndi Igbo. So we no get ears na. No wahala."

@EmmanuelNechi commented:

"When we say, 'IGBO ENWE EZE' this is what we mean; 'regardless of how wealthy or your status in society, if you go wrong you'll be corrected, face backlash, criticized, resisted, and/or ostracized from the community' U aren't bigger than the community, power belongs to the people."

@Kslithk wrote:

"After una done disgrace una self finish una go day find forgiveness because of your business nothing more."

@AnyanwuMalachy reacted:

"These are the people you people tag Igbo billionaires abi elites? normal normal, na this type them de call money miss road. Zero empathy towards their people and ready to throw them under the bus immediately."

@blnkzxz said:

"He said that out of anger. And people from the SE self no try. They throw insults at him a lot. He no kii person na."

@EmekaOraneche commented:

"He wasn't quoted out of context! You can't say that a people (entire Igbo tribe) doesn't know how FG operates/work. He was wrong and trying to justify it will make it worse."

Obi Cubana addresses backlash, says his comment on Igbo politics was taken out of context. Photo: obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

Obi Cubana celebrates wife on her birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Obi Cubana celebrated his wife, Ebele Iyiegbu, in a heartfelt Instagram post as she marked her birthday in style.

He praised her for being beautiful both inside and out, sharing a video and expressing how much her rare inner beauty means to him.

The couple, married for over 17 years, remain one of Nigeria’s admired pairs and continue to celebrate their bond through anniversaries and affectionate public messages.

Source: Legit.ng