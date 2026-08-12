Davido addressed social media buzz around a rumoured hit battle with Olamide during a candid exchange with Davrel

The singer insisted his earlier comments were not directed at any specific person in the Nigerian music industry

Davido's bold $1 million challenge has since ignited fierce debate among fans over who truly has the superior catalog

Nigerian singer Davido has finally addressed the growing online conversation about a potential hit battle between him and rap heavyweight Olamide, and his response has only added more fuel to the fire.

The Afrobeats star was put on the spot during a recent sit-down with Davrel, who asked him point-blank whether his earlier remarks about a hits showdown were aimed at Olamide. Davido's reaction was immediate.

Davido speaks out after reports of a hit battle with Olamide surface. Credit: @davido, @olamide

Source: Getty Images

He jokingly warned Davrel against pressing him on the matter, threatening to "slap" him if he kept going, before settling into a more serious clarification.

Davido Confident in His Catalog

According to Davido, his original comments were never about any one artist in particular. He explained that he was simply expressing confidence in the depth and quality of his music catalogue, and that he stands by his ability to match anyone in the industry on the strength of his hits alone.

To drive the point home, the singer went further, stating he would put $1 million on the line for anyone who genuinely believes they have more hits than him.

Watch Davido's live remarks on having a hit battle:

Fans Debate Davido vs Olamide

The clip has since set social media alight, with supporters and critics weighing in on both sides of the argument.

Here are some of the reactions below:

@verified_beckham commented:

"Thank God say FOLA Dey your album if not you for Dey row your boat in your parlor 😂"

@golden.rain003 wrote:

"David has more hits than anybody else in the industry"

@tosynxl reacted:

"If dem give am mic now to freestyle he go dey sweat 😂"

@f_fernando101 said:

"Make Una no forget say Baddo na Baba oooo"

@yesamgood shared:

"David loosing his mind lately cos Olamide isn't the one you can touch when it comes to hits in Nigeria i don't either it's local or global David isn't close to top 5"

@billswaygramm wrote:

"Someone said didirin uprising. What do you mean by that nonsense 😠"

@khimo_deeweirdo stated:

"He said what he said, y'all just don't know what a hit is📌"

Davido sets the record straight on alleged clash with Olamide. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido accused of emotional blackmail

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido was accused of using emotional manipulation to sway voters ahead of the 2026 Osun State governorship election.

On August 10, 2026, X user Senior Pst Okezie James Atañi criticised Davido’s post urging residents to reject the APC, calling it “emotional blackmail” and highlighting the Adeleke family’s deep political ties.

The viral infographic underscored the family’s influence in Osun politics as Governor Ademola Adeleke, Davido’s uncle, sought re-election under the Accord Party against APC challenger Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji.

Source: Legit.ng